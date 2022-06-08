State Golf Recap: Cardinals capture Class ‘B’ girls golf title
By Justin Wickersham
newscenter1.tv
2 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘B’ Girls Golf Tournament finally wrapped up on Tuesday evening despite weather delays. The Bison-Hettinger-Scranton Cardinals captured the team title for the first time in school history. The Cardinals finished with a two-day...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Stevens recently wrapped up another successful track and field season. The Raiders had 25 boys and 30 girls place at the state track meet with four individual champions and one relay championship team. Now four of those athletes are gearing up to compete...
UPDATE: June 9, 2022 - Quiet Riot and Judd Hoos just announced!. The planning and prep for the Buffalo Chip - Best Party Anywhere - is in full swing for 2022! Here's the concert lineup...so far with more updates and announcements soon:. Friday, August 5: Judd Hoos / Quiet Riot.
(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
Omaha, NE – The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard will be performing seven concerts as part of their 15-day Annual Training concert tour from July 1-8th. The band will perform concerts in Hay Springs, Fort Robinson, Alliance, Hot Springs, South Dakota; Scottsbluff as part of the Bands on Broadway series; in Chadron for Fur Trade Days and at the Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota. The concerts will include approximately 90 minutes of music featuring patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37-member band. The concerts are free and open to the public. All are invited to enjoy an evening of music.
KEYSTONE, S.D.– Residents of Keystone Thursday evening held a memorial to honor the 13 victims lost in town during the flood. The flood happened just one day after Keystone was incorporated as a town. A crowd gathered in the community center, sharing their memories of the flood and how the town came together.
RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The evening of the 1972 Flood, National Guard officials had called an emergency meeting and before it was even over, the decision had been made. “People were pulling into the camp, requesting all kinds of things.” Retired National Guardsman Duke Doering said. “And so, more guardsmen were going to be needed, they could see that. So they got on tv and the radio stations and called all National Guard back to Camp Rapid.”
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 PM MDT for parts of the NewsCenter1 Viewing Area. They include the following counties:. IN SOUTH DAKOTA: Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Haakon, Jackson, Bennett. Meteorologist Bob Riggio & Meteorologist Erik Dean are monitoring the conditions and will...
The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, with Lori Walsh. This week marks the 50th year since the Black Hills Flood took more than 230 lives. While most of the lives lost were in Rapid City, the flood also impacted nearby Black Hills towns,...
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City held a ceremony Wednesday morning at Memorial Park as part of the week of the flood’s 50th Anniversary events. Residents gathered at the band-shell for a special performance of an original song about the flood before a commemorative walk around the pond. They stopped at the flood memorial to pay tribute to the more than 200 lives lost.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Chapter of South Dakota Walleyes Unlimited is partnering up with Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops to host a Kids’ Fishing Day at Memorial Park Saturday, June 11. “It gives them [kids] a chance to fish, experience it,” Ken Edel, a...
Rapid City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of the deadly and devastating Black Hills Flood. The National Weather Service in Rapid City Dakota says heavy thunderstorms produced flash flooding in Rapid City and the eastern foothills of the Black Hills that resulted in the deaths of 238 people. According to the US Geological Survey says the "500-year flood" also injured more than 3000 people and destroyed more than 1300 homes and 5000 vehicles.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting in Rushville, which led to the arrest of a South Dakota man Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday, at approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol in...
STURGIS, S.D. — Construction is set to begin on a shared use path in Sturgis. Work will begin Wednesday on the new path on Vanocker Canyon Road. The project will include installing a curb and gutter along the west side of the road and south of Otter Road. The...
The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting in Rushville, which led to the arrest of a South Dakota man Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday, at approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol in...
DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man who raped multiple young victims was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 31. Alex Brenden Prillwitz, 22, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 20, 2019 and charged with three counts of fourth degree rape – one each against three different victims aged 13, but less than 16 when he was at least three years older than the victims.
DEADWOOD — In her annual report to the Lawrence County Commission May 24, Treasurer Deb Tridle said licensing, titling, and wheel tax were all up in 2021. “As you can see, our wheel tax is up quite a bit,” Tridle said. “I think we’re going to get over $400,000 from the wheel tax, the way that’s going. That was up $7,000 the first quarter and I don’t see it slowing down.”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the name of a person who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Rapid City last Tuesday . Kathryn Stverak, the 78-year-old driver from Box Elder, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a Rapid City hospital. According to the DPS, Svetark was not wearing a seatbelt.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The name of the woman who died in the fatal crash near of Reptile Gardens has been released. Kathryn Stverak, 78, has been identified as the woman who died in the 2-vehicle crash 5 miles west of Rapid City. She was from Box Elder.
Comments / 0