NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

By Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford (L) talks with Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis (R) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Broncos sell for record $4.65 billion price

The Denver Broncos are no longer for sale. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it has entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Although an official price has yet to be revealed, Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday that the deal is for a U.S. sports-franchise record $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner group's purchase dwarfs the previous record $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020.
Washington Examiner

Walmart heir agrees to buy Denver Broncos for record price

An ownership group headed by a Walmart heir reached an agreement to purchase the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion, a record-setting sale for an NFL franchise. The sale to Rob Walton marks the most expensive purchase of an NFL franchise in the league's history and is higher than the team's overall worth. The Broncos are worth about $3.75 billion, according to a Forbes analysis, which is the 10th highest in the league.
theScore

Walton-Penner family to acquire Broncos for reported record $4.65B

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, the team announced Tuesday. The agreement, which is subject to approval from the NFL's finance committee and league ownership, calls for the Walton-Penner family to acquire the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust. "I have...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Broncos record sale

The 2022 season will truly one of change for the Denver Broncos. They have a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, a new quarterback in Russell Wilson, and now, a new ownership group. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Broncos announced that the ownership group of former Walmart Chairman...
Daily Mail

Denver Broncos reach '$4.65BILLION' agreement to sell the club to the Walmart heirs: If approved by the NFL, deal would be the highest price EVER for an American sports franchise

The Denver Broncos owners have reached a deal with heirs to the Walton family fortune to sell the club for a reported $4.65 billion - a record for an American sports franchise. The Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, will acquire the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust,...
Axios

What's next for the Denver Broncos stadium under new ownership

The Denver Broncos' 21-year-old stadium needs a facelift — but to what extent and who will cover the cost remain up for debate. Driving the news: The record-setting purchase of the team by Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family is spurring talk about a fresh stadium on the horizon.
ESPN

Denver Broncos reach sale agreement; price tag is $4.65 billion, sources say

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have entered a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group, the sides announced Tuesday night. The agreement is for $4.65 billion, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. That would be a record price paid for a North American sports franchise. The Walton-Penner group...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Team led by Arkansas graduate set to purchase Denver Broncos

An Arkansas graduate and the heir to the fortune of the world's largest retailer has agreed to buy the Denver Broncos. Rob Walton, a 1966 graduate of the University of Arkansas and the son of the late Sam Walton, the founder of Wal Mart, heads a group that has purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion dollars, which is the highest that anyone has paid for a professional sports franchise. reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. Following the purchase, Walton released a statement regarding the purchase of the NFL franchise: We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver...
Yardbarker

Broncos Reveal New Owner in Bombshell Announcement

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family on Tuesday jointly announced a purchase and sale agreement, a blockbuster franchise acquisition that rewrites both NFL and North American sports history. The club's new ownership group is comprised of Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, and son-in-law Greg Penner...
Yardbarker

History Says New GM, QB, HC, & Owner Means Big Things for Broncos

The Denver Broncos have undergone a major overhaul in the past two years. The Broncos hired a new general manager and head coach one year apart, traded for a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, and now have a new owner. These are the four most influential positions for success in the NFL,...
The Spun

Darrelle Revis Mentoring Young Cornerback: NFL World Reacts

Darrelle Revis was a rock star on the New York Jets, earning All-Pro honors multiple times and receiving the famous nickname "Revis Island." Now, he's ready to help mold the next talented cornerback in the Big Apple. While on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Revis revealed that he has...
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

