NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Related
Broncos sell for record $4.65 billion price
The Denver Broncos are no longer for sale. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it has entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Although an official price has yet to be revealed, Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday that the deal is for a U.S. sports-franchise record $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner group’s purchase dwarfs the previous record $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's NFL Ownership Dreams Dashed By Denver Broncos' Record $4.6B Sale
Kanye West made waves when he launched Donda Sports at the top of the year. He hired former NFL Pro Bowler Antonio Brown as the company president and the two wasted no time setting their sites on purchasing the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, someone else beat them to the punch. On...
Washington Examiner
Walmart heir agrees to buy Denver Broncos for record price
An ownership group headed by a Walmart heir reached an agreement to purchase the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion, a record-setting sale for an NFL franchise. The sale to Rob Walton marks the most expensive purchase of an NFL franchise in the league’s history and is higher than the team’s overall worth. The Broncos are worth about $3.75 billion, according to a Forbes analysis, which is the 10th highest in the league.
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos' New Ownership Group Pursuing Peyton Manning for Advisory Role
Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos entered into an agreement with the Walton/Penner group in a sale of the team totaling $4.65 billion. Helmed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, the group is rounded out by his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband Greg Penner. The $4.65B deal is pending...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peyton Manning could be Denver Broncos part-owner once $4.65bn sale goes through
PEYTON MANNING could end up owning part of the Denver Broncos after a $4.65bn takeover is complete. The legendary quarterback - who won Super Bowl 50 with Denver - has reportedly had talks with the group buying the Broncos. The Walton-Penner group have agreed a $4.65bn deal to buy the...
theScore
Walton-Penner family to acquire Broncos for reported record $4.65B
The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, the team announced Tuesday. The agreement, which is subject to approval from the NFL's finance committee and league ownership, calls for the Walton-Penner family to acquire the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust. "I have...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Broncos record sale
The 2022 season will truly one of change for the Denver Broncos. They have a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, a new quarterback in Russell Wilson, and now, a new ownership group. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Broncos announced that the ownership group of former Walmart Chairman...
Denver Broncos reach '$4.65BILLION' agreement to sell the club to the Walmart heirs: If approved by the NFL, deal would be the highest price EVER for an American sports franchise
The Denver Broncos owners have reached a deal with heirs to the Walton family fortune to sell the club for a reported $4.65 billion - a record for an American sports franchise. The Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, will acquire the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's next for the Denver Broncos stadium under new ownership
The Denver Broncos' 21-year-old stadium needs a facelift — but to what extent and who will cover the cost remain up for debate. Driving the news: The record-setting purchase of the team by Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family is spurring talk about a fresh stadium on the horizon.
ESPN
Denver Broncos reach sale agreement; price tag is $4.65 billion, sources say
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have entered a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group, the sides announced Tuesday night. The agreement is for $4.65 billion, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. That would be a record price paid for a North American sports franchise. The Walton-Penner group...
ESPN
Everything you need to know about the Denver Broncos sale: The bidders, price tag and what's next
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- On a sun-soaked day in July 2014, just as the Denver Broncos were set to open their third training camp with quarterback Peyton Manning, then-team president Joe Ellis made an announcement that led to the franchise being put up for sale. Ellis let it be known that...
Team led by Arkansas graduate set to purchase Denver Broncos
An Arkansas graduate and the heir to the fortune of the world’s largest retailer has agreed to buy the Denver Broncos. Rob Walton, a 1966 graduate of the University of Arkansas and the son of the late Sam Walton, the founder of Wal Mart, heads a group that has purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion dollars, which is the highest that anyone has paid for a professional sports franchise. reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Following the purchase, Walton released a statement regarding the purchase of the NFL franchise: We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Broncos Reveal New Owner in Bombshell Announcement
The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family on Tuesday jointly announced a purchase and sale agreement, a blockbuster franchise acquisition that rewrites both NFL and North American sports history. The club's new ownership group is comprised of Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, and son-in-law Greg Penner...
Yardbarker
History Says New GM, QB, HC, & Owner Means Big Things for Broncos
The Denver Broncos have undergone a major overhaul in the past two years. The Broncos hired a new general manager and head coach one year apart, traded for a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, and now have a new owner. These are the four most influential positions for success in the NFL,...
Darrelle Revis Mentoring Young Cornerback: NFL World Reacts
Darrelle Revis was a rock star on the New York Jets, earning All-Pro honors multiple times and receiving the famous nickname "Revis Island." Now, he's ready to help mold the next talented cornerback in the Big Apple. While on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Revis revealed that he has...
NFL・
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
180
Followers
260
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0