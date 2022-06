The Louisville Baseball team will play in its 9th Super Regional this Friday evening. Standing directly in its path of making the school’s 6th trip to the College World Series will be the number 5 nationally seeded Texas A & M Aggies and its rowdy fanbase. But the apprehension normally associated with the daunting task such as ascending onto College Station and winning a 3-game series has been somewhat lessened leading up to game one due in large part to the theatrics from this past Monday when Cameron Masterson hit his already iconic two-run four bagger to end Michigan’s season.

