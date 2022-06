Napa County will release its first unofficial post-election night report at 4:00 p.m. Friday June 10, 2022. Election results are available on the Election Results web page. “I am surprised and pleased at the number of voters who waited until the final days to cast their ballot,” commented Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur. “It appears that our Final Unofficial Election Night Results on Tuesday June 7, 2022 contained less than 40% of all ballots cast which means that turnout could exceed 40% for this election.”

