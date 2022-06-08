Vancouver man seriously injured in car collision

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say that a man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving collided with a recycling truck.

Just after 3:15 p.m., a 2008 Mazda Cx9, driven by 24-year-old Connor Deklyen, reportedly rear-ended a parked recycling truck near the intersection of NW 149th St. and NW 11th Ave. in Vancouver.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, excessive speed and inattention were contributing factors in the collision.

Deklyen was taken to a local hospital after being tended to on-scene by off-duty medical personnel. His injuries are serious, but reportedly, not life-threatening.

The accident is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.