Vancouver, WA

Vancouver man seriously injured in car collision

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkq4U_0g3wmcdR00

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say that a man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving collided with a recycling truck.

Just after 3:15 p.m., a 2008 Mazda Cx9, driven by 24-year-old Connor Deklyen, reportedly rear-ended a parked recycling truck near the intersection of NW 149th St. and NW 11th Ave. in Vancouver.

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after allegedly killing pedestrian with vehicle

According to the Sheriff’s Office, excessive speed and inattention were contributing factors in the collision.

Deklyen was taken to a local hospital after being tended to on-scene by off-duty medical personnel. His injuries are serious, but reportedly, not life-threatening.

The accident is still under investigation.

