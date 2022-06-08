WC's Meng repeats on All-Centennial first team in singles

CHESTERTOWN — In all-star voting by the conference’s head women’s tennis coaches, Washington singles player Irene Meng and the doubles team of Alisha White and Maria Cristina Diaz-Nazario received All-Centennial recognition.

Meng, a junior from Surrey, British Columbia, repeated on the elite first team.

The duo of White, a senior from Silver Spring, and Diaz-Nazario, a sophomore from San Juan, Puerto Rico, earned second-team honors.

White also represented the 12-7 Shore ladies on the conference’s All-Sportsmanship Team, which consists of players nominated by their respective coaches.

Meng was 14-4 this spring in dual matches, all at No. 1, which included a 7-2 record in conference play. She won her last six matches of the season, including a three-set thriller against Franklin & Marshall’s Cassidy Landau in the first round of the conference tournament.

In the CC semifinals, Meng was up a set against Johns Hopkins’ Aya Igaki-Meader, 6-3, and led 2-1 in the second set, but play was suspended once JHU clinched the match, 5-0, on the way to its 15th consecutive conference title.

The tandem of White and Diaz-Nazario went 6-3 in dual matches, including 4-2 at No. 1. Their record in conference matches was 5-2.

In the first round of the conference tournament against F&M, which Washington won, 5-4, White and Diaz-Nazario prevailed at second doubles, 8-3.

White was the last off the court and clinched the team victory with her come-from-behind win at second singles, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-1.

White previously was an honorable mention in doubles in 2019 and in singles and doubles in 2021.

Washington, 5-4 in conference matches, upset fourth seed F&M in the first round of the CC tournament, advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2018.

Johns Hopkins junior Anjali Devireddy repeated as player of the year, Swarthmore’s Nathalie Williams earned rookie of the year and JHU’s Dan Pollock was named Coach of the Year to lead the 2022 All-Centennial women’s team.

Devireddy went 5-0 at No. 1 singles and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles in conference play; she won all of her singles matches in straight sets.

This marks the fourth straight season that a Hopkins player has received the conference’s top honor, and the seventh time overall.

Williams was unbeaten in conference matches: 6-0 in singles, primarily at No. 2, and 7-0 in doubles, mostly at No. 1. She is the third Swarthmore player to receive ROTY in the nine-year history of the award.

Pollock was chosen by his peers as coach of the year in his inaugural season at the helm. He led the Blue Jays (13-7 overall) to the top seed in the CC tournament and their 15th straight Centennial title.