ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

WC's Meng repeats on All-Centennial first team in singles

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVMRO_0g3wmNae00

CHESTERTOWN — In all-star voting by the conference’s head women’s tennis coaches, Washington singles player Irene Meng and the doubles team of Alisha White and Maria Cristina Diaz-Nazario received All-Centennial recognition.

Meng, a junior from Surrey, British Columbia, repeated on the elite first team.

The duo of White, a senior from Silver Spring, and Diaz-Nazario, a sophomore from San Juan, Puerto Rico, earned second-team honors.

White also represented the 12-7 Shore ladies on the conference’s All-Sportsmanship Team, which consists of players nominated by their respective coaches.

Meng was 14-4 this spring in dual matches, all at No. 1, which included a 7-2 record in conference play. She won her last six matches of the season, including a three-set thriller against Franklin & Marshall’s Cassidy Landau in the first round of the conference tournament.

In the CC semifinals, Meng was up a set against Johns Hopkins’ Aya Igaki-Meader, 6-3, and led 2-1 in the second set, but play was suspended once JHU clinched the match, 5-0, on the way to its 15th consecutive conference title.

The tandem of White and Diaz-Nazario went 6-3 in dual matches, including 4-2 at No. 1. Their record in conference matches was 5-2.

In the first round of the conference tournament against F&M, which Washington won, 5-4, White and Diaz-Nazario prevailed at second doubles, 8-3.

White was the last off the court and clinched the team victory with her come-from-behind win at second singles, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-1.

White previously was an honorable mention in doubles in 2019 and in singles and doubles in 2021.

Washington, 5-4 in conference matches, upset fourth seed F&M in the first round of the CC tournament, advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2018.

Johns Hopkins junior Anjali Devireddy repeated as player of the year, Swarthmore’s Nathalie Williams earned rookie of the year and JHU’s Dan Pollock was named Coach of the Year to lead the 2022 All-Centennial women’s team.

Devireddy went 5-0 at No. 1 singles and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles in conference play; she won all of her singles matches in straight sets.

This marks the fourth straight season that a Hopkins player has received the conference’s top honor, and the seventh time overall.

Williams was unbeaten in conference matches: 6-0 in singles, primarily at No. 2, and 7-0 in doubles, mostly at No. 1. She is the third Swarthmore player to receive ROTY in the nine-year history of the award.

Pollock was chosen by his peers as coach of the year in his inaugural season at the helm. He led the Blue Jays (13-7 overall) to the top seed in the CC tournament and their 15th straight Centennial title.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Maryland college mourning death of terrier that called campus home for 17 years

A Parson Jack Russell terrier who served as a companion for staff and students at St. John’s College in Annapolis died Friday at age 17. Arcadia, or “Cadie,” came to the school in 2006 when she was 9 months old after an unusual request by a donor. Warren Spector, a 1981 graduate and member of the Board of Visitors and Governors, agreed to give the school $6 million, on the condition that the college have a dog on campus.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sons Of Baltimore Orioles Owner Feud Over Control Of Team, Family Fortune, The Baltimore Banner Reports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawsuit has revealed Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ two sons are locked in a bitter feud over control of the baseball team and their family’s fortune, according to The Baltimore Banner. Infighting erupted after Peter Angelos fell seriously ill in October 2017 and established a trust with his wife and two sons appointed as co-trustees, according to the lawsuit. The Banner reports that 52-year-old Louis Angelos sued his brother and mother Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Louis claims in the lawsuit his father intended for the two brothers to control the team equally, but that John, 54,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Chestertown, MD
Sports
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
CBS Baltimore

Naval Academy Identifies Deceased Midshipman As Utah Native Taylor Connors

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Naval Academy on Wednesday identified the enrollee who died on leave as Midshipman 1st Class Taylor Connors, a 24-year-old Utah native who died in Philadelphia with his family at his bedside. Connors died on the morning of June 7, the academy said. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. “Our Naval Academy community is mourning a tragic loss this week of a life taken far too soon – Midshipman Taylor Connors honorably served his nation as a Marine and as a midshipman,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S....
NAVAL ACADEMY, MD
tennistimes.com

Reports: Orioles heir files lawsuit over control of team

Louis Angelos, son of longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, is suing his mother, Georgia, and brother, John, over control of the team, according to reports from The Baltimore Banner and Baltimore Sun Thursday. The elder Angelos, who according to the lawsuit suffered a failure of his aortic valve in...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
WTOP

Maryland launches next study for new Bay Bridge span

Maryland is moving closer to a new span for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that the state is launching a “critical” $28 million study that will look into the new crossing and also examine traffic solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/301 split.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Storms Leave Trail Of Damage In Howard & Baltimore Counties

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County residents and utility crews were picking up the pieces Thursday, a day after storms swept through, toppling trees, flooding dozens of roads and knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses. Tornado and flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday night for Howard and Baltimore counties as the worst of the storm bore down on the area. It’s estimated that over two inches of rain fell in a two-hour window, raising water levels in flood-prone areas like Ellicott City, and strong winds left behind a trail of damage. Speaking at a Thursday news conference, Howard County...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Team#Centennial Conference#Blue Jays#Wc#Franklin Marshall#Cc#White And Diaz Nazario#F M
NottinghamMD.com

Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—“Chris” of Baltimore recently saw the Powerball jackpot push past the $100 million mark and thought he would take a shot at the big prize. After grabbing his printed Powerball ticket, he saw the self-service Lottery machine print a second ticket. That free Pick 5 quick-pick ticket for the June 3 drawing, which was awarded as part of a … Continue reading "Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale" The post Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Wet Wednesday evening on tap for Baltimore area

UPDATE: A Flood Watch has been issued for the Baltimore area. Original story below… —— BALTIMORE, MD—After a dry morning, Wednesday evening could bring showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the Baltimore area. The National Weather Service says there is a chance Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night, when showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop bringing some … Continue reading "Wet Wednesday evening on tap for Baltimore area" The post Wet Wednesday evening on tap for Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
Wbaltv.com

Feeling lucky? BWI-Marshall to add daily, nonstop flights to Las Vegas

LINTHICUM, Md. — Baltimore travelers will soon be able to "Viva Las Vegas" with the addition of daily, nonstop flights between the two cities via Frontier Airlines. The Denver-based airline announced Tuesday it will launch the new service at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Aug. 9. The roundtrip flights will also serve Buffalo, New York, Hartford, Connecticut and Kansas City, Missouri.
BALTIMORE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Wylder Tilghman Island Is the Perfect Destination for Your Next Eastern Shore Adventure

Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island is located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, just 20 minutes from St. Michaels in Talbot County. Today’s stylish Wylder has a storied past, beginning in 1898, when the Harrison family built a boarding house for anglers and hunters to escape the city. The vintage hotel expanded over the years, and began attracting celebrities and dignitaries. Guests would take the ferry from the western shore to commune with nature and socialize. The major draw was joining a fishing charter, and afterward, feasting on Chesapeake Bay crabs while sharing fish-tales with fellow lodgers. This under-the-radar destination was hosted by four generations of Harrison’s until the family sold the property.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
149
Followers
310
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy