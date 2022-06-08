ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legion: AA Lakers sweep Mavericks

By Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Oscar Kallis’ sacrifice fly gave the Kalispell Lakers a walk-off, and Max Holden’s RBI single gave them a doubleheader sweep of the Missoula Mavericks in AA Legion baseball Tuesday, at Griffin Field.

The Kallis sac fly scored Elijah Owens with two outs in the seventh inning of the first game.

Owens doubled to lead off the inning, setting the Lakers (17-7) up for a pair of league wins.

The opener had a wild a wild finish: Missoula used a walk, single, RBI groundout and a double to knot the game at 5-5. In the sixth the Lakers’ Kostya Hoffman hit a two-run double to put his squad up 5-3.

Hoffman’s double was part of a four-run outburst. Jackson Nelson had a two-run single as Kalispell surged back from a 3-1 deficit.

Hoffman also threw six innings, allowing four hits, one walk and two earned runs. He struck out three. Holden ended up with the win, after allowing those two seventh-inning runs.

Holden’s base hit in the second game capped a rally that started with two out and nobody on. Ostyn Brennan reached on a dropped third strike, moved to second when Gage Brink was hit by a pitch and came around on Holden’s hit.

Holden's solid three innings of relief gave him the win in both games. He allowed three hits, one walk and one run, and fanned three.

Brink’s RBI single had put Kalispell up 3-2 in the fourth, only to have Missoula tie it in the fifth with Chris Dill RBI single. That scored Adam Jones, who pitched five-plus innings (fanning 11) and hit a two-run homer in the third.

Kalispell's two league wins came on the heels of a 13-5 victory over Class A Libby Monday night.

First game

Mavs AA 001 002 2 - 5 6 3

Lakers AA 100 004 1 - 6 6 1

Noalan McCaffery, Eamon Higgins (6), Mike Pratten (7) and Pratten, n/a. Kostya Hoffman, Max Holden (7) and Grady Drish.

MISSOULA AA MAVERICKS — Adam Jones 1-4, Henry Black 1-3, Chris Dill 0-3, Stevens 1-1, Nick Been 0-3, Conner Jordan 0-2, Skye Palmer 2-3, Pratten 0-3, Rory Hunt 0-1, Nolan McCaffrey 0-1, Higgins 1-2.

KALISPELL AA LAKERS — Hoffman 1-4, Ostyn Brennan 1-2, Holden 0-2, Elijah Owens 1-4, Haiden Bunyea 0-3, James Moody 0-1, Oscar Kallis, Kane Morisaki 0-1, Gage Brink 1-1, Grady Drish 0-3, Jackson Nelson 2-3.

2B — Black, Palmer, Stevens, Hoffman, Owens. RBIs — Black 2, Palmer 2, Stevens, Hoffman 2, Nelson 2, Holden, Kallis.

Second game

Mavs AA 002 010 0 - 3 4 1

Lakers AA 020 101 x - 4 6 0

Adam Jones, Rory Hunt (6) and Pratten. Fletcher Postlewait, Holden (5) and Drish.

AA MAVERICKS — Jones 1-3, Black 1-4, Dill 1-3, Been 0-2, Ethan Parker 0-3, Palmer 0-2, Pratten 0-2, Hunt 1-3, Higgins 0-2.

AA LAKERS — Hoffman 1-3, Brennan 0-2, Brink 1-1, Holden 1-4, Owens 1-4, Bunyea 1-3, Morisaki 0-3, Drish 1-3, Nelson 0-3.

HR — Jones. RBIs — Jones 2, Dill, Brink 2, Brennan, Holden.

Late Monday

Lakers AA 13, Loggers 5

Kane Morisaki’s RBI single broke a 5-5 tie, and he added a two-run double in a big sixth inning as the Kalispell AA Lakers (15-7) down Class A Libby Monday at Griffin Field.

James Moody matched Morisaki with three runs batted in: He drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and also drove in runs with a first-inning grounder and sixth-inning single.

Libby (3-9) led 3-2 on an RBI double by Tripp Zhang in the third inning, and 5-3 after a double by Caden Wiliams in the fifth that drove in Zhang, who’d tripled.

Monday

Loggers 103 010 0 - 5 3 2

Lakers AA 200 137 x - 13 10 3

Aydan Williamson, Caden Williams (2), Tripp Zhang (3), Rusty Gillespie (7) and Gillespie, Cy Williams (6). Asher Baines, Morisaki (7) and Gustafson, Drish (7).

LIBBY LOGGERS — Dylan Buckner 0-3, Chase Rayome 0-0, Zhange 2-2, Ca.Williams 1-3, Williamson 0-4, Cy Williams 0-3, David Bailey 0-1, Landon Haddock 0-3, Gillespie 0-3, Brett Osborne 0-3, Aiden Rose 0-2.

AA LAKERS — Brennan 1-3, Holden 2-3, Owens 0-1, Bunyea 1-2, Moody 2-3, Morisaki 2-4, Fletcher Postlewait 1-2, Adam Nikunen 0-0, Nic Gustafson 0-3, Drish 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Kallis 1-2.

2B — Williams, Zhang, Brennan, Holden, Morisaki. 3B — Zhang. RBIs — Zhang 2, CaWilliams, Williamson, Moody 3, Morisaki 3, Bunyea 2, Holden.

