ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Angels lose 13th straight game hours after managerial change

By Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA managerial change did nothing to halt the Los Angeles Angels' slide, as the Halos dropped their 13th straight game with a 10-inning, 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez drove in the winning run with...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Boston, MA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Matt Strahm
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 best options to replace Joe Maddon as Angels manager

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon amidst a 12-game losing streak that has seen them go from a first-place squad to a playoff afterthought. The Angels must have had some semblance of urgency, as they likely watched the Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi last week amid their own struggles.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Explains Who The Angels Whiffed On At Manager

Amidst the 13-game losing skid the Los Angeles Angels are on right now, their manager, Joe Maddon has been fired. Phil Nevin is taking over for the rest of the year. Maddon was hired by the Angels at the end of the 2019 season after he had been let go by the Chicago Cubs.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Angel Stadium#The Los Angeles Angels#The Boston Red Sox#Rbi#Espn
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Made History After An Umpiring Gaffe

Wherever Albert Pujols goes, history follows. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ slugger is back for one final season and is finishing things off with the team he came up with. Pujols hit fourth and was the designated hitter in last night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and he picked up a pretty important hit and made some history.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Angels never had much confidence in Joe Maddon entering season

2022 was a make-or-break year for Joe Maddon as manager of the Los Angeles Angels. The team’s recent 12-game losing streak turned into a breaking point. The Angels on Tuesday fired Maddon amid their losing streak in hopes that a new voice will help turn things around. They never really had much confidence in him this year anyway.
MLB
theScore

Ohtani wills Angels to victory, ending team's 14-game skid

The Los Angeles Angels' nightmare is over. After a streak of 14 consecutive losses that saw manager Joe Maddon fired, Shohei Ohtani and the Halos finally won Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox, 5-2. "It's been long, but it always feel great to win," Ohtani said through a translator,...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Recapping the Matt Olson trade and how it has played out for both sides so far

The biggest move of the Braves’ offseason was the trade for Matt Olson, as Atlanta acquired the slugging first baseman for Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache, and Joey Estes. The Braves then subsequently signed Olson to an eight-year extension. It very well could end up being one of those trades that is a win-win for both parties. With Freddie Freeman on the fence about re-signing with the organization, the Braves needed to act swiftly, and in order to acquire a player within the same realm as Freeman, they had to give up multiple top prospects. The Athletics come to town to begin the week, so it felt like a perfect time to catch up with all the players involved in the biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Shohei Ohtani gets real on snapping Angels’ 14-game losing streak

The Los Angeles Angels have finally won a game. A Shohei Ohtani masterclass led the Angels to a 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox, snapping a 14-game losing streak. Ohtani collected two hits, one of which was a two-run home run that gave the Angels their first lead, while allowing just one run in seven innings on the mound. With Mike Trout sidelined, the reigning MVP.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy