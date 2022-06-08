HRRR-2622(250)

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cedrick Oneal Long A Single Man, to PNC Bank, National Association dated November 25, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on November 26, 2019, in Book 2019, Page 64020 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of July, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 27B, Block B, of Jamestown Plat No. 2B, being a replat of Lots 27 and 28 of Jamestown Plat No. 2, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 93 Jamestown Loop, Millbrook, AL 36054. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-02738AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 22-02738al.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO