Montgomery, AL

HRRR-2622(250)

Wetumpka Herald
 3 days ago

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice to Contractors Federal Aid Project No. HRRR-2622(250) ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 24, 2022 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Safety...

www.thewetumpkaherald.com

Wetumpka Herald

22-02738al

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cedrick Oneal Long A Single Man, to PNC Bank, National Association dated November 25, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on November 26, 2019, in Book 2019, Page 64020 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of July, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 27B, Block B, of Jamestown Plat No. 2B, being a replat of Lots 27 and 28 of Jamestown Plat No. 2, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 93 Jamestown Loop, Millbrook, AL 36054. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-02738AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 22-02738al.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey announces new jobs at Prattville plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Ivey has announced that James Hardie manufacturing will add jobs at their Prattville facility. James Hardie plans to hire 200 additional workers at the Prattville plant where it produces high-performance fiber cement building products. "This significant expansion project shows the world that another world-class company...
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Juneteenth in Alabama: Celebrations planned across the state

Juneteenth is a holiday that seems to get a little more joyous across Alabama every year, and judging from the ever-increasing number of public celebrations. 2022 continues the trend. A Juneteenth Celebration Guide published by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute starts with a quick summary of the concept: Though President...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's why Cox Road is costing more than expected to repair (Hint: it has to do with heavy trucks)

Auburn City Council has voted to approve a payment of more than $212,000 to a contractor for additional expenses incurred during the Cox Road widening project. When working with contractors for construction projects, the City Council is required to authorize additional payments that exceed 10% of the original contract amount. The City had approved a contract for the project from JLD Enterprises for $1,513,108.36 and was authorized to spend an additional 10% over that budget without additional approval from the City Council.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rain, farm center, alcohol tax: Down in Alabama

In economics we have a concept called the price elasticity of demand. That measures just how much the demand for a good changes with price fluctuations. For example, if the price of, say, a recipe book at Walmart went from $10 to $30, a lot fewer people would buy it. So that would be an elastic good.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

‘Great Resignation’ creating challenges for this Alabama manufacturer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama is ranked near the top of the list when it comes to workers, particularly Baby Boomers, leaving their jobs due to the great resignation – spurred by the pandemic. “They either didn’t want to put up with any mask mandates or they didn’t want to subject themselves to be exposed […]
alabamanews.net

Prattville Manufacturer Announces Expansion, Adding 200 Jobs

James Hardie has announced an expansion of its fiber cement exterior building product manufacturing facility in Prattville, which will add 200 jobs. The company says the expansion will more than double the square footage of the plant while doubling its work force in Pratttville. The plant makes plank, panel and trim products.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery church’s outreach expands with opening of Beacon Center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery church is going above and beyond, opening the doors to a new outreach center that will meet the needs of the community. “We live by a statement that we are here to remove barriers from our neighbors so they can have a better life,” said Pastor Richard Williams of . Metropolitan United Methodist Church.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

EAMC joins forces with Southern Union to combat nursing shortage

East Alabama Medical Center has partnered with Southern Union State Community College and aims to combat the severe nursing shortage with a new evening nursing program. “We have always worked closely with Southern Union,” said Susan Johnston, Vice President of Human Resources at EAMC. “We have monthly meetings so we can stay in constant communication.”
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

Flooding in Sylacauga neighborhoods

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to rising water and flooding in the Sylacauga and Oak Grove neighborhoods Wednesday morning. Neighbors told WBRC it’s some of the worst flooding they have seen in 30 years. People in the area shared video and pictures from the Walco community in...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision with tractor-trailer kills Alabama man

An Alabama man was killed Friday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, state police said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on...
ENTERPRISE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Offers Paid Summer Internships

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has announced that he will offer paid summer internships. Applications will be accepted today through 5PM on June 17 for Montgomery college-aged students. “Opportunities like the Mayor’s Internship Program increase access to a world of careers in public service and beyond,” Reed said. “This initiative goes...
MONTGOMERY, AL

