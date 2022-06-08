ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, CO

Norwood has 3rd-annual community yard sale

By SPECIAL TO THE POST
The Daily Planet
 2 days ago

Norwood’s third-annual community yard sale will be happening June 10-12. The sales are in various locations and held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, though organizer Michele Blunt said times, and some days, could vary. “There will be yard sales throughout the Norwood community throughout the...

The Daily Planet

Heritage Plaza

This Sunday, head to the Heritage Plaza in Mountain Village for the Fire and Ice: Community …
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO
durangodowntown.com

Will Durango Fire Wind Up at River City Hall After All?

Will the Durango Fire Protection District’s downtown station remain at River City Hall? Men Who Grill returns to Buckley Park on Saturday, June 11th. And the Durango Arts Center revives its performing and visual arts summer camps. You’re watching the local news network brought to you by Kroegers Ace Hardware and Service Master Restore. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The Durango Fire Protections District’s downtown station may stay at River City Hall after all. That’s if the Durango City Council and the Fire Protection District can agree on terms of use. The city council voted in May to begin negotiations with the fire protection district to determine how and if the River City Hall location can be used for the downtown station. Mayor Barbara Noseworthy said that the public will be involved in a process that will assess how to best use the site. The downtown station is at River City Hall now, but the building and facilities are outdated and overcrowded. The property also has been targeted as a site for a visual and performing arts center to compliment The Powerhouse Science Center to the north. After looking for a new location for more than five years, the fire protection district purchased the Durango School District 9-R Administrative Campus last year with the intent of replacing the old fine arts building with a new fire station and using the old high school for administrative offices. The move spawned a citizen-driven initiative that amends the city’s land-use code to allow for public hearings when protective services developed properties in the central business district. Prior to the ordinance, protective services were designated as allowable uses and required only planning staff review. The city adopted the ordinance just a few days before announcing it wanted to enter into negotiations with the fire department. Negotiations will conclude within a year, and both the city council and fire district board of directors will have to approve any agreements reached. If the city and the fire district can’t reach an agreement within a year, the fire district will continue with its plans to relocate to the Durango School District 9-R Campus. To follow developments, visit durangogov.org. Men Who Grill, a signature fundraiser for the Women’s Resource Center, returns to Buckley Park after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic. Grilling teams dish up their favorite foods to compete for the People’s Choice Award while serving up morsels to guests. This year’s event is on June 11th. Tickets for the event are $30 in advance and are available at the Women’s Resource Center or Maria’s Bookshop. Tickets at the gate will be $35 and includes all-you-can-eat grilled samples and live music. A beer tent will be available to sell beverages. To learn more or to register as a grilling team, visit wrcdurango.org. The Durango Arts Center’s performing and visual arts summer camps are now accepting registrations. Theater camps will cover skills like voice and movement techniques, terminology, character development, and memorization techniques. Visual arts camps include mask-making, drawing, painting for teens, tiny town creation, and surreal art. Scholarships are available. Visit durangoarts.org for a complete list of camps and activities. A living art party will launch the fifth Annual Animas City Night Bazaar Series on Wednesday, June 29th, and we’ll continue through September. Animas City Night Bazaar was started by North Main businesses and residents to build community, support the local artisan economy, and to bring visitors to North Main business corridor. It’s held in Animas Alley between 29th and 31st Streets, between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m on the last Wednesday of the month. June’s theme, Living Art, will feature flash mobs. July will celebrate the culinary skills of Grill aficionados with the great bazaar BQ. August’s theme is Weird Science featuring a variety of kooky experiments, with September closing the series with the Animas Olympic Games. To learn more or to sign up to become a vendor, visit animascitynightbazaar.com. Animas River water is cleaner and safer now that the upgrades at the Santa Rita Water Reclamation Facility have been completed. A study by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, The Mountain Studies Institute, and the City of Durango tested water samples below the treatment plant before and after the improvements were completed in 2020. Water samples showed a 93% reduction of phosphorus, 59% reduction of nitrogen, and a 90% reduction of E.coli bacteria. The $58.3 million taj mahal of water treatment plants can treat an average of three-and-a-quarter million gallons of waste water a day and can serve 30,000 residents. To learn more, Visit durangogov.org. That’s it for this week’s Local News Roundup. Thanks for watching, I’m Wendy Graham Settle.
DURANGO, CO
The Daily Planet

Ice cream and wildfire education

This Sunday, head to the Heritage Plaza in Mountain Village for the Fire and Ice: Community Wildfire Education Ice Cream Social from 4-7 p.m. The afternoon provides an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about wildfire mitigation and prevention, which is a genuine concern in the region. The event is free and open to the public. Residents of the surrounding area, second homeowners and visitors are welcome.
The Denver Gazette

Added land a 'treasure' in western Colorado red rock country

Conservationists are celebrating land recently acquired in red-rock country of western Colorado. The 160-acre addition to Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area is small in the grand scope of the 209,000-plus preserve spanning the Uncompahgre Plateau between Montrose and Grand Junction. In a news release, though, The Conservation Fund's Kelly Ingebritson called it a "strategic treasure" located "in the heart of the national conservation area."
COLORADO STATE
ksut.org

The Bear Dance Fire in photos

The Bear Dance Fire, which began June 3 in brush along the Pine River just east of Ignacio, briefly posed a threat to buildings on the Southern Ute Tribe campus. Firefighters extinguished the fire within three days. It burned 89 acres but there were no injuries or loss of structures. The fire's cause remains under investigation.
IGNACIO, CO
The Daily Planet

Shelters struggle to keep up

Animal shelters across the country are overcrowded and overwhelmed, including local organizations and shelters like the Telluride Humane Society and the West End’s Hoof and Paw. Officials explained they are desperate for fosters and adopters, as they struggle to keep up with the influx of animals who need a home. Tonya Stephens, manager of Hoof and Paw Animal Rescue and Thrift Store located in Naturita and Nucla, said that during the pandemic, they couldn't keep dogs in the shelter for long. However, post-pandemic that has since changed.
TELLURIDE, CO
Colorado Newsline

Meet the two Republicans vying to replace Tina Peters in Mesa County

Bobbie Gross and Julie Fisher are competing for the Republican nomination for Mesa County clerk and recorder — a position currently held by Tina Peters, who was indicted in March by a Mesa County grand jury. Peters faces 10 counts related to ongoing investigations into alleged election equipment tampering and other misconduct. She faces seven […] The post Meet the two Republicans vying to replace Tina Peters in Mesa County appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Arrests Related To Car Break-Ins at Grand Junction Colorado Trailheads

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests related to a string of car break-ins at Grand Junction, Colorado area trailheads. These events serve as an urgent reminder to lock your vehicles and take your valuables with you when visiting Western Colorado trails. Two Arrests On the Colorado National...
The Daily Planet

Rodeo is July 29-30

One of the highlights of summer in San Miguel County, the annual rodeo is scheduled for July 29-30, a Friday and a Saturday this year. Jordan Williams, rodeo planner and organizer, said the weekend will deliver fun for all spectators. The rodeo weekend was purposely chosen to compliment other rodeos...
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Near-record heat could mean triple digits this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Building heat is the primary focus of our weather story for the rest of this week. The heat will build through this weekend, then we’ll get some reprieve from the intense heat early next week. We could get close to record highs, and it’s not out of the question that a record is tied or broken this week or this weekend.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

Remembering Steven Gluckstern

The Telluride Academy mourns the death of its cofounder, Steven Gluckstern. Steven was our first board president, mentor, founding trustee, parent of two. amazing campers Sarah and J.D., and a generous donor through his family. and the Lucky Star Foundation. We will carry on in his name and await the...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Weekly Planet Picks

1) Stop by the library Wednesday for a book talk and signing with Robert Baer, author of ‘The Fourth Man: The Hunt for a KGB Spy at the Top of the CIA and the Rise of Putin’s Russia.” It’s at 5:30 p.m. on the library’s terrace.
TELLURIDE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Colorado Sheriff and Senator clash over high capacity ammo law

The 2 gun national pistol competition is coming to the Cameo Shooting & Education Complex in Palisade, but a letter from Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell to Manager Walt Proulx of the complex about the law banning high capacity magazines and the hardship it causes is under fire. Sheriff Rowell says, “That law is a very, poorly written law. So, you can legally possess a high capacity magazine under certain circumstances, and I’m not interested in going there, and start looking through people’s bags. These are people that are coming to our community to compete in shooting events.”
PALISADE, CO
The Daily Planet

KOTO: Coming to you live for Bluegrass

KOTO, Telluride’s funky and informative community radio station, is gearing up for next weekend’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival, a four-day musical hootenanny that will be broadcast live locally and streamed around the world. The undertaking is already underway with the broadcast team selected, artist interviews lined up, and the equipment brought out of storage and tested. Go time is 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 16.
TELLURIDE, CO

