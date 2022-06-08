ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, CO

Rodeo is July 29-30

By REGAN TUTTLE Editor
The Daily Planet
 2 days ago

One of the highlights of summer in San Miguel County, the annual rodeo is scheduled for July 29-30, a Friday and a Saturday this year. Jordan Williams, rodeo planner and organizer, said the weekend will deliver fun for all spectators. The rodeo weekend was purposely chosen to compliment other...

The Daily Planet

‘A pretty slim chance of moisture’

Looking for Bluegrass tickets? Too late: the 2022 festival is completely sold out. The event draws more than 10,000 festivarians to the box canyon. Many will be here before Thursday, the day the fest officially begins. Beautiful, and potentially dangerous: there’s no telling how many visitors — or new residents,...
The Daily Planet

Mountainfilm awards

For the first time since 2019, in-person audiences at Mountainfilm’s 44th festival descended into Telluride’s box canyon over Memorial Day weekend to screen films that spanned the spectrum of environmentalism, social justice, adventure and celebrating indomitable spirit to unbelievable triumphs of the human condition. On May 30, Mountainfilm awarded $19,500 in cash prizes to seven films from seven juried film categories. These winners include “The Holly” for Audience Choice, “Bad Axe” for Best Documentary Feature, “Meantime” for Best Short Film, “Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest” for Best Adventure Film, “The Territory” for the Moving Mountains category, “Refuge for Student Choice” and “The Neighborhood Storyteller” for the Women in Film category.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Ice cream and wildfire education

This Sunday, head to the Heritage Plaza in Mountain Village for the Fire and Ice: Community Wildfire Education Ice Cream Social from 4-7 p.m. The afternoon provides an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about wildfire mitigation and prevention, which is a genuine concern in the region. The event is free and open to the public. Residents of the surrounding area, second homeowners and visitors are welcome.
The Daily Planet

Heritage Plaza

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO
The Daily Planet

Telluride Institute supporting master’s program locally

The master’s in environmental management (MEM) application deadline has been extended. A collaborative cohort between Western Colorado University and the Telluride Institute, the two-year program currently has five students that just completed their first year. Dr. John Hausdoerffer, dean of Western’s school of environment and sustainability, recently extended the...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

KOTO: Coming to you live for Bluegrass

KOTO, Telluride’s funky and informative community radio station, is gearing up for next weekend’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival, a four-day musical hootenanny that will be broadcast live locally and streamed around the world. The undertaking is already underway with the broadcast team selected, artist interviews lined up, and the equipment brought out of storage and tested. Go time is 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 16.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Norwood has 3rd-annual community yard sale

Norwood’s third-annual community yard sale will be happening June 10-12. The sales are in various locations and held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, though organizer Michele Blunt said times, and some days, could vary. “There will be yard sales throughout the Norwood community throughout the weekend,”...
NORWOOD, CO
The Daily Planet

Commissioners consider permit process for events

Telluride and the surrounding areas are in demand as the place to get married, of that there is no dispute. With photo-friendly backdrops, stunning vistas and cool, mountain air, a wedding in the mountains is the dream of many betrothed couples, even if they don’t live here. At Wednesday’s San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting, the board addressed a proposed amendment to the land use code that would establish a permitting protocol for weddings and other events taking place in in the forestry-agricultural-open space (F) zone.
