Rodeo is July 29-30

For the first time since 2019, in-person audiences at Mountainfilm’s 44th festival descended into Telluride’s box canyon over Memorial Day weekend to screen films that spanned the spectrum of environmentalism, social justice, adventure and celebrating indomitable spirit to unbelievable triumphs of the human condition. On May 30, Mountainfilm awarded $19,500 in cash prizes to seven films from seven juried film categories. These winners include “The Holly” for Audience Choice, “Bad Axe” for Best Documentary Feature, “Meantime” for Best Short Film, “Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest” for Best Adventure Film, “The Territory” for the Moving Mountains category, “Refuge for Student Choice” and “The Neighborhood Storyteller” for the Women in Film category.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO