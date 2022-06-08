Join our extraordinary team in our Park City store - Gorsuch

Former vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain; Current vice president, chief operating officer and managing director of Andermatt-Sedrun Sport. As many of you know, my time leading the team at Park City Mountain has come to an end, as I take on a new leadership role at Andermatt-Sedrun Resort in Switzerland. It is an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but departing this beautiful town that has been my home for decades is bittersweet for me. It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the resort over the past three years, and I’m incredibly grateful to the Park City community and to the team at PCM – a passionate and hardworking group who love this town just as much as I do.

