Park City, UT

Join our extraordinary team in our Park City store - Gorsuch

Park Record
 2 days ago

High end Interior Design Showroom in Park City...

classifieds.parkrecord.com

Park Record

Now Hiring - Hotel Park City

Food & Beverage: Lead Server – Bandannas Grill, Bandanna’s Grill Servers, Hotel Banquet Staff, Pool Server (seasonal), Server – Ruth’s Chrism, Busser - Ruth’s Chris. Front Office: Manager, Supervisor, Desk Reception. Housekeeping: Room Attendant. SPA: Licensed Massage Therapist, Spa Attendant. Sales: Manager. Engineering: Maintenance Engineer. Apply in person located at 2001 Park Avenue - Park City, UT 84060 Or online: https://hotelparkcity.applicantpool.com/jobs/ - We offer competitive wages and benefits. All employees are eligible to participate in the Marriott Explore Program, offering discounted travel benefits to 30 brands and over 7000 hotels. Hotel Park City is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Departing Park City Mountain Resort chief proud of accomplishments

Former vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain; Current vice president, chief operating officer and managing director of Andermatt-Sedrun Sport. As many of you know, my time leading the team at Park City Mountain has come to an end, as I take on a new leadership role at Andermatt-Sedrun Resort in Switzerland. It is an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but departing this beautiful town that has been my home for decades is bittersweet for me. It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the resort over the past three years, and I’m incredibly grateful to the Park City community and to the team at PCM – a passionate and hardworking group who love this town just as much as I do.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Plein Air Paint Out creatively ushers in Park City’s summer season

The Plein Air Paint Out hosted by Park City Gardens and Gallery MAR is a creative way to kick off the summer. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, and feature 25-30 artists set up throughout the 10-acre nursery located at 4459 N. S.R. 224.
Park Record

Families can find their summertime adventures on Park City-area trails

Known for its world-class winter activities, Park City offers ample opportunities to explore the outdoors during summer months as well. In particular, Park City’s extensive trail system allows people of all ages to escape into nature, and the close proximity of trails makes it easy to hike multiple different paths the same day. Ian Hartley, executive assistant of the Mountain Trails Foundation, said the area around Deer Valley is particularly great for family hiking trips.
PARK CITY, UT
City
Park City, UT
Park Record

Park City police told of a bear close to entryway road

The Park City Police Department in late May received a report of a bear sighting toward one of the city’s entryways and, separately, was told of someone seeing a bobcat with its prey in a neighborhood in early June. The police regularly receive calls about wildlife sightings but the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Letters: June 8-10: A terrible location for housing

On behalf of the Prospector Square Property Owners Association, I want to thank the Park Record for their thoughtful editorial on Saturday and for the community at large for attending our first-ever Berrett Lane Block Party. We believe we could have had close to 500 show up during the evening.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Hospital receives national recognition

Intermountain Park City Hospital was nationally recognized for its performance and high quality of care to patients. A national health industry publication, Becker’s Hospital Review, recognized two Intermountain hospitals for exceptional standards, according to a press release. Park City Hospital was also named one of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the United States on the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s annual list.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Summit County Council to discuss multi-unit housing proposal in Pinebrook

The Summit County Council is slated to hold a discussion on Wednesday about a project seeking to create 22 townhomes on a 1-acre lot in Pinebrook, which has incited negative reactions from area residents and the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission. The Planning Commission unanimously rejected the proposal and forwarded a...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Obituary: Thelma Mardell Witham

Mardell passed away after on April 17th. 2022, in Oakley, Utah. She was eighty-three. Mardell’s life was defined by her energy and patience. She and her husband, Chuck raised five adventurous children. The family was into skiing, mountain climbing, and sailing. She loved crafting and painting. Chuck and Mardell...
OAKLEY, UT

