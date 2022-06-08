Join our extraordinary team in our Park City store - Gorsuch

Food & Beverage: Lead Server – Bandannas Grill, Bandanna’s Grill Servers, Hotel Banquet Staff, Pool Server (seasonal), Server – Ruth’s Chrism, Busser - Ruth’s Chris. Front Office: Manager, Supervisor, Desk Reception. Housekeeping: Room Attendant. SPA: Licensed Massage Therapist, Spa Attendant. Sales: Manager. Engineering: Maintenance Engineer. Apply in person located at 2001 Park Avenue - Park City, UT 84060 Or online: https://hotelparkcity.applicantpool.com/jobs/ - We offer competitive wages and benefits. All employees are eligible to participate in the Marriott Explore Program, offering discounted travel benefits to 30 brands and over 7000 hotels. Hotel Park City is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
