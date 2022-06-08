ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

No tax increase in store for Bertie citizens

By John Foley For the Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 2 days ago

Skyrocketing inflation may be affecting every aspect of daily life, but there is good news for Bertie County homeowners: the Bertie County tax rate will not increase in 2022, and will remain at 86.5 cents.

This was the message Monday evening from Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughn II as he presented the Bertie County budget for 2022 to the county commissioners at the budget public hearing.

Highlighting the county has not experienced a tax increase in four years, Vaughan cautioned there may be a tax increase in the future.

“This will be the fourth year we have not had a tax increase. However, there could be one coming or possibly an increase recommended in the future. I am very pleased to say that one is not recommended this upcoming fiscal year,” Vaughan reported.

The county budget did increase by $12,000 from the time it was initially presented to the commissioners. That $12,000 increase to the general fund was due to the consulting fees to retain the project consultant for the county’s Tall Glass of Water project.

This increases the general fund from $24,307,447 to 24, 319, 447. A general fund is the primary fund used by a government entity. This fund is used to record all resource inflows and outflows that are not associated with special-purpose funds. The activities being paid for through the general fund constitute the core administrative and operational tasks of county government.

“The revenues were adjusted by the finance officer and we projected a $12,000 increase in sales tax. The update budget is $12,000 higher than originally presented. However, keep in mind that the increase in the General Fund budget is still less than one percent from last year which is ideal,” Vaughan said. “Everyone knows we are trying to stay in that 24 million dollar range for the budget and reduce the budget by one million dollars from a couple of years ago. The goal in doing this is to try to increase our fund balance.”

There is also good news for county employees who will be receiving a two percent cost of living allowance increase, effective July 1.

“I know employees would have liked to see a little bit more, but that would have required a tax increase,” said Vaughan.

The budget provides $30,000 to the local fire department and continues to fund approximately six million dollars to county non profit organizations through special appropriations. The largest recipients of these non profit funds are the school system and the local community colleges and the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.

The largest expenditures include the capital outlay for vehicles in the sheriff’s office, along with some inspection software that will assist in identifying properties.

Vaughan also focused on the America Rescue Plan Act Fund.

“Over one million dollars for our funds will benefit the citizens of this county. A $500,000 grant match will be used for Broadband accessibility if all goes well,” Vaughan said. “There is a plan for the entire county to have Broadband, eventually.

“A good amount is also going towards Tall Glass of Water development which will provide educational and recreational opportunities for the citizens of Bertie County,” Vaughan added.

Other one time capital expenditures include tax software and an IT department firewall along with repairing the communications tower.

“All county employees contributed to the fiscal plan in some way. I would like to extend my gratitude to them and all department heads, along with Finance Director William Roberson, for the fiscal acumen and technical support,” Vaughan said in closing.

The Bertie County Commissioners plan on approving the budget at their June 21 meeting.

John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

LCPS recognizes 32 retirees with 806 years in education

Retiring Kinston High School teacher Jody Guttenberger accepts her recognition plaque from Superintendent Brent Williams, left, and Bruce Hill, chair of the Lenoir County Board of Education, during Wednesday’s LCPS Retirement Luncheon. Of the 32 school district employees retiring this school year, Guttenberger logged the most years with LCPS and the most years with a single school – 32½ years at Kinston High during her 34-year career in education.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Soil changes slow Washington police station progress

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Construction on Washington’s new police station will take up to a month longer than anticipated. Contractors working on the Washington Police Department’s future home at the corner of Bridge and Second streets have submitted to city officials a change order for additional costs and an extension of the contract length. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills. The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount breaks ground on new downtown affordable housing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A $9.4 million affordable house complex is underway in Rocky Mount. Ground was broken today for Five Points Crossing on Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount. The 4-story building will have 28 one-bedroom units, and 22 two-bedroom units. Six additional units will have features for...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vaughan, NC
County
Bertie County, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Southbound lanes now open in Greensville County at mm8

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the 8mm, Greensville County, are now open. At approximately 7:41 AM, a Virginia State Police Trooper was monitoring traffic at the entrance to I-95 at the 8mm, when he observed a tractor trailer traveling in the southbound lanes, run off the roadway, over-corrected, enter the travel lanes again before overturning. The tractor trailer slid onto its side blocking all lanes of travel.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government
WITN

Pitt County Commissioners funding more school resource officers

ECU police warn fans of ticket resale policy ahead of NCAA Super-Regional tournament. ECU police warn fans of ticket resale policy ahead of NCAA Super-Regional tournament. Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

New COVID-19 cases drop for second week in a row

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 across the state dropped for the second week in a row. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday that there were 24,941 new cases last week, compared to 27,552 the week before. Three weeks ago it was at 28,824.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Amtrak connection available at new Jacksonville station

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The new Jacksonville Station is now the connection point for Amtrak Thruway Service to connect with train transit. Daily pick up and drop off will begin immediately at Jacksonville Stations, 1300 N. Marine Boulevard. Transportation Director, Anthony Prinz says, “The City is excited to partner with Amtrack to provide Thruway Bus Service […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
pittcc.edu

ECHS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class of ‘22

GREENVILLE—Pitt County Schools Early College High School (ECHS) seniors received a fond farewell from school administrators during their graduation ceremony Tuesday in the Greenville Convention Center. The event gave Principal Wynn Whittington a chance to congratulate this year’s 50-member graduating class on a job well done and praise them...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WNCT

Ayden added to Hwy. 11 signage after being left off

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Ayden is celebrating a community victory after new legislation has added the town name to signs on the NC Hwy. 11 Bypass. After the North Carolina Department of Transportation completed the Greenville Bypass, the small town noticed a big problem. Their name was missing from the new signage on the bypass. […]
AYDEN, NC
obxtoday.com

College of the Albemarle, Mid-Atlantic Christian University sign Articulation Agreement for Teacher Education Program

College of The Albemarle (COA) and Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU) have established a bilateral articulation agreement which will provide graduates from COA’s Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation and Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation, a seamless transfer to MACU’s elementary education program. Currently, uniform articulation agreements are...
ALBEMARLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Eagles to graduate on Saturday morning

The Warren County High School Class of 2022 will receive their diplomas during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, in the school gymnasium. In preparation for graduation, the WCHS administrative team asks that guests keep the following in mind:. • Invited guests are encouraged to arrive...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman accused of using counterfeit money at OBX stores

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of the suspect accused of using counterfeit money at over a dozen businesses in Nags Head. Nags Head police say 46-year-old Matoka Springs, of Charlotte, used counterfeit $100 bills at 17 businesses including stores at the Outlets at Nags Head.
NAGS HEAD, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brenda Cox

Education remains an important topic to retired educator Brenda Cox, who has always believed that the only path towards prosperity and societal improvement is knowledge and personal responsibility. Much of her conviction and later career choices can be attributed to an influential former instructor that she held in high esteem.
MILWAUKEE, NC
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
111
Followers
168
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy