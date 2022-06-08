No tax increase in store for Bertie citizens

Skyrocketing inflation may be affecting every aspect of daily life, but there is good news for Bertie County homeowners: the Bertie County tax rate will not increase in 2022, and will remain at 86.5 cents.

This was the message Monday evening from Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughn II as he presented the Bertie County budget for 2022 to the county commissioners at the budget public hearing.

Highlighting the county has not experienced a tax increase in four years, Vaughan cautioned there may be a tax increase in the future.

“This will be the fourth year we have not had a tax increase. However, there could be one coming or possibly an increase recommended in the future. I am very pleased to say that one is not recommended this upcoming fiscal year,” Vaughan reported.

The county budget did increase by $12,000 from the time it was initially presented to the commissioners. That $12,000 increase to the general fund was due to the consulting fees to retain the project consultant for the county’s Tall Glass of Water project.

This increases the general fund from $24,307,447 to 24, 319, 447. A general fund is the primary fund used by a government entity. This fund is used to record all resource inflows and outflows that are not associated with special-purpose funds. The activities being paid for through the general fund constitute the core administrative and operational tasks of county government.

“The revenues were adjusted by the finance officer and we projected a $12,000 increase in sales tax. The update budget is $12,000 higher than originally presented. However, keep in mind that the increase in the General Fund budget is still less than one percent from last year which is ideal,” Vaughan said. “Everyone knows we are trying to stay in that 24 million dollar range for the budget and reduce the budget by one million dollars from a couple of years ago. The goal in doing this is to try to increase our fund balance.”

There is also good news for county employees who will be receiving a two percent cost of living allowance increase, effective July 1.

“I know employees would have liked to see a little bit more, but that would have required a tax increase,” said Vaughan.

The budget provides $30,000 to the local fire department and continues to fund approximately six million dollars to county non profit organizations through special appropriations. The largest recipients of these non profit funds are the school system and the local community colleges and the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.

The largest expenditures include the capital outlay for vehicles in the sheriff’s office, along with some inspection software that will assist in identifying properties.

Vaughan also focused on the America Rescue Plan Act Fund.

“Over one million dollars for our funds will benefit the citizens of this county. A $500,000 grant match will be used for Broadband accessibility if all goes well,” Vaughan said. “There is a plan for the entire county to have Broadband, eventually.

“A good amount is also going towards Tall Glass of Water development which will provide educational and recreational opportunities for the citizens of Bertie County,” Vaughan added.

Other one time capital expenditures include tax software and an IT department firewall along with repairing the communications tower.

“All county employees contributed to the fiscal plan in some way. I would like to extend my gratitude to them and all department heads, along with Finance Director William Roberson, for the fiscal acumen and technical support,” Vaughan said in closing.

The Bertie County Commissioners plan on approving the budget at their June 21 meeting.

John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.