Hearing Examiner

Abortion advocates love to perpetuate the fear of “back-alley abortions” should Roe v. Wade be overturned and abortion law goes back to the will of each individual state. NPR, one of many legacy outlets carrying these talking points, recently ran a story of women who had abortions before it became legal in 1973, highlighting a woman who had a sketchy abortion and was told not to go to the local hospital and ended up hemorrhaging. They tell these stories as if the same thing doesn’t happen right now. That’s where they are wrong. The state of many abortion facilities post-Roe is horrendous, and women are not getting the whole story.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO