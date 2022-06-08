Hearing Examiner

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Limited in-person attendance is allowed, but due to COVID-19 guidelines,...

Reason.com

The Least Productive Supreme Court Ever?

The Supreme Court is on track to decide the fewest number of cases after oral argument in over 150 years. Despite the reduced workload, the justices are behind this term, having issued opinions in just over half of the 62 argued cases. We will get more opinions tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, but the justices will have to pick up the pace if they are to finish before the July 4 holiday, as is traditional.
Washington Examiner

Back-alley abortions are happening in abortion clinics already

Abortion advocates love to perpetuate the fear of “back-alley abortions” should Roe v. Wade be overturned and abortion law goes back to the will of each individual state. NPR, one of many legacy outlets carrying these talking points, recently ran a story of women who had abortions before it became legal in 1973, highlighting a woman who had a sketchy abortion and was told not to go to the local hospital and ended up hemorrhaging. They tell these stories as if the same thing doesn’t happen right now. That’s where they are wrong. The state of many abortion facilities post-Roe is horrendous, and women are not getting the whole story.
