'Let's go!' -- Houck paves way for Sox's 6th straight

This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Eduardo Escobar came to the plate in the ninth inning on Monday, having already produced a single, a double and a homer in four plate appearances, he told himself he was going to run toward third base no matter what. There’s a reason why “triple shy of the cycle” has become a baseball cliché. While there have been 292 cycles in Major League history, according to Baseball Reference data, there have been 15,516 instances in which a player has fallen a triple shy of one.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO