Anaheim, CA

'Let's go!' -- Houck paves way for Sox's 6th straight

MLB
 2 days ago

ANAHEIM -- After the last of Tanner Houck’s lethal sliders froze Jo Adell for the biggest out of Tuesday night’s 6-5 victory in 10 innings over the Angels, the righty pumped his fist and shouted, “Let’s go!” on his way back from the dugout....

Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts doing ‘OK’ after leaving Tuesday’s win early due to left shoulder tightness

Xander Bogaerts was removed in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’ 6-5 win over the Angels on Tuesday night due to what the team described as left shoulder tightness. As Red Sox Stats pointed out on Twitter, Bogaerts appeared to reach for his left shoulder after he whiffed on a 94 mph slider and struck out against Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the seventh inning.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Trout leaves early as Angels' skid reaches 13

ANAHEIM -- It was a scary moment for the Angels when Mike Trout exited in the bottom of the third on Tuesday, an eventual 6-5 loss to the Red Sox in 10 innings at Angel Stadium that extended the Angels’ losing streak to 13 straight games. Trout’s ailment, announced...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Halos try to 'have some fun' with Nickelback songs amid rut

ANAHEIM -- When a team is going through a rough stretch, they’ll try just about anything to break out of it. Perhaps that’s a change to a pregame routine, or bringing in some kind of lucky charm. For the Angels, who entered Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox...
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 6/9/2022

The Los Angeles Angels desperately need a win to avoid losing 15 in a row. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Angels prediction and pick. These two teams are heading in completely opposite directions. The Red Sox (30-27) are looking for the 4-game sweep over the Angels (27-31) while the Halos are just trying to win a game. It’s been 14 straight losses for the Angels who started out the season on fire. To make matters even more depressing, Mike Trout is banged up again and missed last night’s game. It’s a groin injury for the star who is just day-to-day right now. Let’s see what happens in the late-night matchup.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Cora tips cap to ‘unreal’ Ohtani as Sox drop finale

ANAHEIM -- Red Sox manager Alex Cora never had a chance to watch Babe Ruth play live, but he feels like he got a pretty good taste of what it must have been like on Thursday night at Angel Stadium. Shohei Ohtani on the mound? Seven innings, four hits, one...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Play Beat the Streak now -- and check off these guys

Beat the Streak is back for the 2022 season -- and the $5.6 million prize is still up for grabs. The idea is simple -- pick one player (or two) every day who you think will get a hit. The objective -- surpass Joe DiMaggio's record-long 56-game hitting streak -- is a bit more challenging.
MLB
MLB

Sho-stopper: Ohtani does it all as Halos end skid

ANAHEIM -- No one in Major League Baseball today is capable of putting his team on his back like Shohei Ohtani is, because no one in Major League Baseball today is capable of doing what Shohei Ohtani does. And Ohtani did it all for the Angels on Thursday at Angel...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Breakthrough Series prospects sharpen skills for college

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- The importance of an education and a backup plan isn’t lost on RJ Hamilton. “You never know where baseball will take you,“ Hamilton said. “I pray it takes me far, 20 years-plus in MLB, but you’ve got to have a backup plan, and me getting a Vanderbilt degree is very important.”
MLB
MLB

Scratched from start, Skubal K's 9 anyway

PITTSBURGH -- For a moment, Tarik Skubal had been scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday at PNC Park. The Pirates probably wish it had stayed that way. The reasoning made sense. Though the skies weren’t threatening as game time neared, radar showed a line of thunderstorms clearly headed toward PNC Park; the only question was when they would arrive. The Tigers, thinking the storms would hit around 7:40 p.m. ET, had no interest in starting Skubal at 7:05 and then having to replace him after a couple of innings. So they announced that Wily Peralta would start the game and that Skubal would instead pitch on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

'The stuff's there': Duffey trying to right ship

MINNEAPOLIS -- The current state of the Twins’ depleted pitching staff isn’t a good one, with injuries having decimated the rotation and the cracks starting to show in a bullpen that’s been heavily taxed throughout this recent stretch -- and particularly in one of the club’s most dependable bullpen arms of the last few seasons.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Don't overlook the key to Escobar's cycle

This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Eduardo Escobar came to the plate in the ninth inning on Monday, having already produced a single, a double and a homer in four plate appearances, he told himself he was going to run toward third base no matter what. There’s a reason why “triple shy of the cycle” has become a baseball cliché. While there have been 292 cycles in Major League history, according to Baseball Reference data, there have been 15,516 instances in which a player has fallen a triple shy of one.
MLB
MLB

Arenado wows everyone with Jeter-like jump throw

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Cardinals suffered their most crushing defeat of the season Tuesday, losing when they took the lead into the bottom of the 10th inning and were one strike away from their third extra-inning victory in as many games. As deflating as it was to fall 4-2 to...
MLB
MLB

No. 4 prospect Moreno to join Toronto (sources)

KANSAS CITY -- It’s the beginning of a new era behind the plate for the Toronto Blue Jays. Gabriel Moreno, the club’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 4 prospect in Major League Baseball, will join the club ahead of Friday’s series opener in Detroit, sources told MLB.com on Wednesday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Latin stars reaching out to rookie sensation Morel

BALTIMORE -- As much as Christopher Morel’s immediate success has taken the Major Leagues by surprise, so too is the Cubs rookie sensation growing used to receiving surprises on his phone. The texts belong to unknown numbers with big names, one more famous and accomplished than the next. Robinson Canó. Ketel Marte. José Abreu. Albert Pujols.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB
MLB

700 Club: Rain can't steal Bieber's thunder

CLEVELAND -- On the heels of a doubleheader, all Guardians ace ﻿Shane Bieber﻿ was focused on was eating up as many innings as possible to save his bullpen from taking on extra workloads. But Mother Nature was ready to make his job even more difficult. Back and forth...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Blackmon throws his own party with milestone HR

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Rockies were in a hole early on. A turbulent first inning from Germán Márquez put the Giants ahead by two runs and it seemed like Márquez's string of bad outings would continue. But Márquez settled down, putting up zeros for the next five...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

When does a hard slide become a dirty slide?

From Hal McCrae and Pete Rose to Matt Holliday and Brett Lawrie, hard takeout slides have been part of baseball for decades. But today, with player health paramount and new rules aimed at protecting infielders, they're slowly being phased out of the game. But what, exactly, makes a hard slide...
MLB
MLB

'We all fail': Hader looking ahead after blown bid at history

MILWAUKEE -- Breaking news: Josh Hader is human. The previously untouchable Brewers closer, having already set one Major League record this season and needing just one more scoreless outing for another, instead surrendered solo homers to two of the first three batters he faced in the ninth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night at American Family Field.
MILWAUKEE, WI

