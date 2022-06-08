ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's Thermondo offers rental option on home heat pumps

 2 days ago
FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest heating installer Thermondo is offering a rental option on heat pumps for consumers looking to replace their oil or gas boilers, but scared off by their high upfront costs, the company said on Wednesday. Founder and Chief Executive Philipp Pausder said Thermondo aims to install nearly 10,000 pumps by the end of 2023, charging a monthly fee starting from 159 euros ($171) on top of which the customer only has to pay for the electricity needed to drive the units.

Heat pumps extract heat from the air or ground and replace gas and oil-burning boilers, offering an environment-friendly option in home heating where fossil fuels are still predominant.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck wants to rev up installation of the devices to reach a rate of more than 500,000 per year from 2024, to reach at a total of six million by 2030 under climate protection laws.

Pumps have also become more attractive in a time of rocketing energy costs due in part to the Ukraine conflict, and could be particularly appealing if teamed with rooftop solar panels and with storage batteries as homes go green.

Pausder said purchasing heat pumps could be prohibitively high while the contracting model created an alternative that would help modernise existing homes.

Thermondo, which has partnered with LG Electronics (066570.KS) as a supplier, calculates that six million households are suitable to be changed to heat pumps already.

($1 = 0.9298 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

