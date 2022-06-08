NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

An Arkansas graduate and the heir to the fortune of the world’s largest retailer has agreed to buy the Denver Broncos. Rob Walton, a 1966 graduate of the University of Arkansas and the son of the late Sam Walton, the founder of Wal Mart, heads a group that has purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion dollars, which is the highest that anyone has paid for a professional sports franchise. reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Following the purchase, Walton released a statement regarding the purchase of the NFL franchise: We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver...

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO