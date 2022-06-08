NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Related
Broncos sell for record $4.65 billion price
The Denver Broncos are no longer for sale. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it has entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Although an official price has yet to be revealed, Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday that the deal is for a U.S. sports-franchise record $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner group’s purchase dwarfs the previous record $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020.
Kanye West's NFL Ownership Dreams Dashed By Denver Broncos' Record $4.6B Sale
Kanye West made waves when he launched Donda Sports at the top of the year. He hired former NFL Pro Bowler Antonio Brown as the company president and the two wasted no time setting their sites on purchasing the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, someone else beat them to the punch. On...
Walmart heir agrees to buy Denver Broncos for record price
An ownership group headed by a Walmart heir reached an agreement to purchase the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion, a record-setting sale for an NFL franchise. The sale to Rob Walton marks the most expensive purchase of an NFL franchise in the league’s history and is higher than the team’s overall worth. The Broncos are worth about $3.75 billion, according to a Forbes analysis, which is the 10th highest in the league.
Report: Broncos' New Ownership Group Pursuing Peyton Manning for Advisory Role
Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos entered into an agreement with the Walton/Penner group in a sale of the team totaling $4.65 billion. Helmed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, the group is rounded out by his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband Greg Penner. The $4.65B deal is pending...
Denver Broncos Land New Owners, Sold for Record Price
The Denver Broncos have new owners. On Tuesday, the team announced it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family, who will acquire the team from the Pat Bowlen Trust. According to multiple reports, the Broncos were sold for a record $4.65 billion. Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, was going to buy the as the bids were coming in.
Walton-Penner family to acquire Broncos for reported record $4.65B
The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, the team announced Tuesday. The agreement, which is subject to approval from the NFL's finance committee and league ownership, calls for the Walton-Penner family to acquire the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust. "I have...
NFL world reacts to DK Metcalf report
Mandatory minicamp is underway for the Seattle Seahawks but wide receiver DK Metcalf is not participating. According to Ian Rapoport, Metcalf wasn’t present on Tuesday as contract talks between the two sides have yet to produce a new deal. The wide receiver remains in Los Angeles where he continues...
Denver Broncos reach '$4.65BILLION' agreement to sell the club to the Walmart heirs: If approved by the NFL, deal would be the highest price EVER for an American sports franchise
The Denver Broncos owners have reached a deal with heirs to the Walton family fortune to sell the club for a reported $4.65 billion - a record for an American sports franchise. The Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, will acquire the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust,...
NFL world reacts to Broncos record sale
The 2022 season will truly one of change for the Denver Broncos. They have a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, a new quarterback in Russell Wilson, and now, a new ownership group. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Broncos announced that the ownership group of former Walmart Chairman...
What's next for the Denver Broncos stadium under new ownership
The Denver Broncos' 21-year-old stadium needs a facelift — but to what extent and who will cover the cost remain up for debate. Driving the news: The record-setting purchase of the team by Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family is spurring talk about a fresh stadium on the horizon.
4 Fears that Could Keep Broncos' HC Nathaniel Hackett Up at Night
Sleep is elusive for the Broncos' first-year head coach.
Team led by Arkansas graduate set to purchase Denver Broncos
An Arkansas graduate and the heir to the fortune of the world’s largest retailer has agreed to buy the Denver Broncos. Rob Walton, a 1966 graduate of the University of Arkansas and the son of the late Sam Walton, the founder of Wal Mart, heads a group that has purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion dollars, which is the highest that anyone has paid for a professional sports franchise. reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Following the purchase, Walton released a statement regarding the purchase of the NFL franchise: We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver...
Broncos Reveal New Owner in Bombshell Announcement
The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family on Tuesday jointly announced a purchase and sale agreement, a blockbuster franchise acquisition that rewrites both NFL and North American sports history. The club's new ownership group is comprised of Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, and son-in-law Greg Penner...
History Says New GM, QB, HC, & Owner Means Big Things for Broncos
The Denver Broncos have undergone a major overhaul in the past two years. The Broncos hired a new general manager and head coach one year apart, traded for a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, and now have a new owner. These are the four most influential positions for success in the NFL,...
