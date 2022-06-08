ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EXCLUSIVE Didi pursues EV stake as it aims to emerge from regulatory shadows-sources

By Julie Zhu
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3hdc_0g3wc5ZZ00
People walk past the headquarters of the Chinese ride-hailing service Didi in Beijing, China, December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - China's Didi is in talks with state-backed Sinomach Automobile (600335.SS) to buy a third of its electric-vehicle unit, two sources said, signalling the ride-hailer's regulatory troubles are in the rear view mirror as it focuses on growth.

The deal, if completed, would accelerate Didi Global Inc's strategic expansion in the world's largest EV market and help cushion the impact of the pandemic on its core ride-hailing business.

Scrutiny from Beijing for suspected violation of data security has forced Didi to pursue a delisting from New York and rein in its business but there are signs of a thaw. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that regulators are set to conclude their investigations into the company. read more

Didi aims to acquire shares in small-sized automaker Sinomach Zhijun Automobile from minority shareholders and inject new capital into the firm, one of the sources told Reuters. A stake of that proportion would cost Didi more than 1 billion yuan ($150 million), said the other source.

The talks for a stake in Sinomach Zhijun are in an advanced stage, the sources said. One of them said the two sides have given themselves time till the month-end to nail the deal, which will see Didi become the second-biggest shareholder of the EV maker after Sinomach Automobile.

The parent and its related entities own a combined 67% of Sinomac Zhijun, showed the corporate registry.

"The (reported) deal talks between Didi and Sinomach have sent positive signals to the market," said Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer at Beijing Yunyi Asset Management.

"Firstly, it means the regulatory crackdown which forced Didi to delist from the U.S. and banned its apps in China would probably come to an end. Secondly, being tied up with a state-backed automaker would also help Didi's relisting plans in the Greater China region in the future," added Zhang.

Didi shares, which have lost over 55% so far this year, were up nearly 4% at $2.31. They surged 8% in premarket trading after the Reuters report.

The ride-hailer has been quietly pushing ahead with a car-making project, code-named "Da Vinci", and, according to one of the sources, has about 2,000 people for it. It is eyeing partnerships with automakers that have an EV production license, which it needs to make such vehicles in China, the sources said.

Didi and Sinomach Zhijun did not respond to requests for comment. Nor did Shanghai-listed Sinomach Automobile, whose shares jumped by the 10% daily limit in afternoon trade on Wednesday.

The sources, who have direct knowledge of the deal talks, declined to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

EV AMBITIONS

Didi's focus on expanding business rather than on fighting regulatory fires will come as a relief to investors, who have seen the company's valuation plummet to about $7 billion in May from $80 billion around the time of its listing, though the shares have rallied over the past month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBbIn_0g3wc5ZZ00
Didi's shares vs rivals

Its foray into EVs comes as big Chinese tech firms such as Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) and Huawei (HWT.UL) have accelerated their efforts to gain a foothold in the industry, as Beijing heavily promotes greener vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.

Didi, which is also developing autonomous driving technologies, plans to launch two EVs, one targetting the online ride-hailing market and the other for the consumer market, for mass production as soon as the second half of next year, said the first source.

While China's overall vehicle sales for April plunged almost 48% from a year earlier as COVID-19 lockdowns hit factories and showrooms, sales of EVs surged and Chinese brands took share from global rivals, according to official data. read more

DEBT RELIEF

As part of the Sinomach deal, Didi aims to help solve the debt problem of Sinomach Zhijun which struggled to boost its sales in China and has outstanding debt of more than 1 billion yuan, said the second source.

The automaker, based in the southern city of Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, has halted most of its production since the second half of last year, said the source.

An executive of Sinomach Automobile said earlier this year the unit was looking to bring in strategic investors and was in talks with several companies in the industry, adding the parent is open to the move, Chinese media reported.

Reporting by Julie Zhu; Additional reporting by Alun John and Niket Nishant, Jason Xue and Zhang Yan; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX rattled by U.S inflation, Thai baht steady

* Indonesian rupiah down 0.9%, hits lowest in 3 weeks * Won trims losses after finance exchange warning * Thai central bank calls for gradual rate hikes By Savyata Mishra June 13 (Reuters) - The baht steadied on Monday after Thailand's central bank signalled gradual rate hikes to curb inflation, while other Asian currencies were hit by unexpectedly hot U.S. inflation and fears of an economic slowdown in China. Indonesian rupiah fell nearly 0.9% to its lowest since May 19, while South Korea's won underperformed the most with a 1.2% drop, slipping for a third session in row. The baht traded largely unchanged after the Thai central bank governor said that rate rises will not be delayed for too long given the surge in inflation, prompting economists to predict an imminent hike. Last week, the central bank left its key rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5% in a 4-3 split vote. Consumer prices in the U.S. accelerated in May, dashing hopes that inflation had peaked, and had investors scrambling to price in even steeper Federal Reserve rate hikes. This drove up the U.S. dollar, pressurising other regional currencies, with the Malaysian ringgit falling 0.3%, the Indian rupee down 0.4% and a 0.4% slip in the Philippine peso. India's rupee hit a record low in opening trade on Monday while bond yields spiked to their highest levels in more than three years. Efforts to curtail inflation will remain in focus this week, with the Fed and the Bank of England expected to raise rates, while other central banks in emerging Asia have turned more hawkish in recent months. Bigger-than-expected rate hikes in India and Australia have added to the aggressive narrative in recent weeks. Additionally, investors were also concerned about a resumption of COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Stock markets witnessed a sharp pullback. Equities in South Korea extended a slump to drop 3.5%, while those in Taiwan and India tumbled more than 2%. Malaysia , Jakarta and Thailand shares followed suit, down between 1.4% and 1.9% respectively. "More volatility is expected in the (global) markets in the coming week, with stocks likely to face selling pressure and bond yields possibly inching higher," OCBC analysts said in a note. Evolving political risks in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia will add to a long list of pressures already facing these economies, including the prospect of stagflation and significantly tighter monetary policy, Vishnu Varathan, a strategist with Mizuho Bank, said. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore 5-year benchmark yield up 22.1 basis points at 2.925%​​ ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 6 basis points at 7.281%​​ ** South Korea's foreign exchange authority said on Monday it is monitoring any speculative movement in the currency market and working to ease any herd-like behaviour.​​ ** The Philippine central bank governor said the country's monetary policy actions are not tied to the decisions of the United States' Federal Reserve Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0708 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % X DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.06 -14.4 <.N2 -3.01 -6.27 4 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.33 -5.57 <.SS -0.88 -10.55 S> EC> India -0.40 -4.88 <.NS -2.49 -8.97 EI> Indones -0.89 -2.93 <.JK -1.76 5.78 ia SE> Malaysi -0.34 -5.69 <.KL -1.72 -6.33 a SE> Philipp -0.40 -4.27 <.PS -0.97 -9.20 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -1.18 -7.41 <.KS -3.52 -15.89 C> 11> Singapo -0.04 -2.82 <.ST -1.09 0.75 re I> Taiwan -0.52 -6.89 <.TW -2.36 -11.79 II> Thailan +0.04 -3.93 <.SE -1.41 -2.89 d TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Inflation, growth woes haunt emerging stocks, currencies

* Indian rupee hits record low on inflation worries. * Beijing warns of ‘explosive’ COVID outbreak (Adds comment, details, updates prices throughout) June 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks suffered their worst day in over three months on Monday and developing currencies slipped as a COVID warning from China added to fears over rising global inflation ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Shanghai#Vehicles#Ev#Didi Global Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Sinomach Automobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
Reuters

Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms. "Japan is surrounded by actors that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme...
POTUS
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets underperform EM peers, Brazil real leads fall

* Brazil real eyes worst week in over two years * Red-hot U.S. inflation sparks dollar rally * Peru's sol afloat after rate hike By Shreyashi Sanyal June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday, set to end the week with declines far greater than those if its emerging market peers, with Brazil's real leading losses on worries of lockdowns in China and red-hot inflation boosting the dollar. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell over 3% by 1436 GMT, and eyed declines of 8%. Equities were headed for their sharpest weekly fall in more than 19 months. The broader emerging markets stocks index shed 0.8% for the week. Worries of slowing demand from major trading partner, China has hurt markets in Latin America, as Shanghai announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures this week. Rising inflationary pressures along with more aggressive central bank policies from developed world central bank have also pushed investors away from riskier assets such as those in emerging markets. The MSCI's currencies index dropped 1.4% on Friday and 3% for the week, marking their worst performance since late September 2020. A red-hot reading on U.S. consumer prices for the month of May, not only boosted the dollar but also solidified bets of more tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Some of the Latam countries are sensitive to tightening of financial conditions globally and given that we saw the stock market in the U.S. having a hard time in part because of the Fed, that's something that is also affecting the Latam region," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. Markets around the globe will be looking out for the U.S. Fed policy decision next week, where the central bank is expected to hike lending rates by 50 basis-points and continue with it. Brazil's real touched 5 to the dollar at one point during the day. The currency's 4.7% for the week, leading declines among Latam peers and marking its worst weekly decline in over two years. Next week also marks Brazil's central bank move. A Reuters poll showed it is set to deliver a 50 basis points rate increase on Wednesday to finalize a long tightening cycle against unbridled inflation that is beginning to see some results. Brazilian stocks fell 1.8%, with state-run oil company Petrobras down 3% after it received a court decision ordering it to halt talks with Petroreconcavo and Eneva SA for the sale of its Bahia-Terra cluster. Brazil's government on Thursday night moved forward with its bid to privatize Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, as it priced a share offering through which its stake in the company is set to be diluted. Shares of the company tumbled 5%. Lower commodity prices also hurt other Latin American currencies. Chile's peso slipped 1.6% on lower copper prices, while falling oil prices hurt Colombia's peso, which dropped 1.7%. The Mexican peso fell 1.2%, while Peru's sol gained 0.1% as it was supported by an interest rate hike by its central bank overnight. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.57 -1.37 MSCI LatAm 2238.01 -3.11 Brazil Bovespa 105048.09 -1.91 Mexico IPC 48666.68 -1.27 Chile IPSA 5151.30 -0.64 Argentina MerVal 87985.61 -0.995 Colombia COLCAP 1524.18 -0.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9999 -1.71 Mexico peso 19.9140 -1.29 Chile peso 838.3 -1.60 Colombia peso 3907.1 -1.75 Peru sol 3.7401 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 121.7800 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 206 0.97 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy