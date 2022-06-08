Learn from Peter's example...

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sylvia Hughes Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192oIS_0g3wc2vO00

Then Jesus stopped the crowd and wouldn’t let anyone go with him except Peter, James, and John (the brother of James). Mark 5:37

Six days later Jesus took Peter, James, and John, and led them up a high mountain to be alone. Mark 9:2

He took Peter and the two sons of Zebedee along with him, and he began to be sorrowful and troubled. Luke 22:37

Peter was one of the inner circle. Jesus had a plan for Peter’s life and he began to shape him to carry it out. He knew the strong, faithful servant he would one day become.

Peter was a man who was sometimes brilliant and sometimes really off track. He was the one to proclaim Jesus as the Messiah, the Son of God. Yet in the next few minutes, he was rebuking Jesus (the Son of God) for saying He would be killed and rise again.

But Jesus knew what was inside Peter.

Remember when God told Samuel, “People judge by outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” Jesus knew Peter’s heart was in the right place.

You never had to wonder what Peter was thinking. Whatever Peter thought, it came out of his mouth. There was definitely no guile in him. He was a wide open book. One thing I detect as I read about him is that he was a man of deep feelings and convictions.

He had doubts when Jesus told him to launch out into the deep and cast his net, but he did it anyway. When they had to call for help because the net was so full, he was the one who fell at Jesus’ feet because he realized he was in the presence of the Lord.

Peter denied Jesus three times after Jesus was arrested, but he repented with great sorrow of heart.

After Jesus rose from the dead, Peter was the first apostle to see Him. Paul says, “He was seen by Peter and then by the Twelve” (1 Corinthians 15:5). When Jesus met the seven who had gone fishing at the Sea of Galilee, He took Peter aside and told him what he was to do and how he would die. Peter was faithful to carry out his mission to the end.

The wonderful thing about Peter is that he learned from all his mistakes. If you read his letters carefully, you will see those past failures and what he learned from them. He matured into a man who was afraid of nothing, except failing his Lord again. He was beaten and jailed by the Sanhedrin but nothing dimmed his zeal.

Peter, John and James, the brother of Jesus, were the leaders of the early believers. They taught all the things Jesus had taught them. They were the ones they turned to when there were decisions to be made.

Peter was the first to carry the gospel to the gentiles. Jesus spoke to Peter in a vision and sent him to a Centurion in the Italian regiment. When Peter arrived, the Centurion had called together all his relatives and close friends to hear Peter. As Peter gave them the message about Jesus, the Holy Spirit fell on them and Peter had them baptized.

When his life was about to be taken, Peter wrote his last letter. He reminded the readers of the teachings of Jesus, reminded them that false teachers would come and urged them to hold fast to their hope in Christ.

Tradition says that Peter died under the Emperor Nero and that he was crucified just as Jesus had told him (John 21:18). Christian tradition says he was crucified upside down because he didn’t feel worthy to die as Jesus did. It is also reported they made him watch his wife die first and he comforted her and told her to remember the Lord.

Let’s be like Peter: learn from our mistakes and move forward, holding fast until the end.

Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.

