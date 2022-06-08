ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suppose you missed the last three years...

By David Friedman Columnist
 2 days ago

I was reading an article this morning about how one Big Ten football coach supposedly told local businesses that his team would require about thirteen million dollars in NIL contracts to retain their current roster. It was suggested that he was approximating half a million dollars could be provided to his team’s 26 best players.

That got me thinking about how quickly things have changed in sports and life over the last few years and my overactive imagination led me down a path I’d like to invite you to walk today.

Imagine someone you know has awoken from a three-year coma and you are in the room. She’s kind, she’s funny, she’s brilliant, she’s single - and you need to give her my number - but first she has questions about what she’s missed.

She sees today’s date and, because she’s a sports fan (you really need to introduce us), she asks who LeBron is playing in the NBA Finals.

You explain that not only did he not make the playoffs but that Golden State and Boston are playing. She’s not too surprised given how good Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are. You sigh and explain that they left their respective teams and created an unsuccessful but entertaining sideshow.

She’s wrapping her head around how the players seem to be running the teams and you try to explain that in places like LA and NY, it’s the sports agencies and players running the teams. She wonders about tampering and unfair advantages and then you tell her Phil Knight of Nike intends to buy and bring back the Seattle SuperSonics and she hasn’t begun to see tampering yet.

Alabama win another FCS title, she asks? You explain that they didn’t this year and that Nick Saban upset some coaches like Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders recently with talk of paying players after several young men got lucrative NIL contracts.

She doesn’t know what’s more shocking… Alabama accusing other teams of paying players, that some college players can now be open about six and seven figure deals or that Neon Deion Sanders is a college football coach?

She wonders if Tom Brady is coaching in New England, doing television or just enjoying retirement. You explain that he has one more year in Tampa Bay before he may become part owner and quarterback in Miami so his lifelong quest to own the Dolphins can be both figurative and literal. She hopes you’re joking, and you wish you were.

Just when she thinks she can’t handle another shocking bit of news, she relaxes and remembers there is one thing in sports she can count on being consistent and dependable.

Who had the better team this year she asks, Roy Williams or Mike Kryzewski?

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.

