Five Ws, One H in the Great Commission…

A good journalist answers the who, what, where, when, why and how of every story when conveying details to an audience. Jesus used this same approach when communicating the Great Commission to His followers.

The Great Commission is recorded five times in the gospels and Acts. Each telling of the commission answers the who, what, where, when, why and how of this high calling of Christ.

In Mark 16:15-16, we are told about the ‘Who’ of the Great Commission. Jesus is the Who of the great commission. Christ-followers are to tell others about Jesus and what Jesus has done in their lives.

Jesus says that all who believe in Him and His atoning work at Calvary will be saved. Christ-followers are to go into all the world and preach that salvation is found in Christ Jesus alone.

When we look at Luke’s rendering of the Great Commission, we discover the ‘what’ of the commission. In Luke 24:44-48, we learn that the ‘what’ of this commission is forgiveness of sins for all who repent.

In a nutshell, when one repents, they turn away from wrong toward the forgiveness being extended to them.

In the book of Acts, we learn the ‘where’ and ‘when’ of the Great Commission (Acts 1:8). It is when we receive power from the Holy Spirit.

For the first Christ-followers, the ‘where’ was Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria and to the ends of the earth. For us, it is Eastern North Carolina, North Carolina, the United States and to the ends of the earth.

Before we go out, we must first receive the power and counsel only The Holy Spirit can give. The Greek word translated as “counselor” is parakletos. Parakletos can be interpreted as “One called to the side of another.”

Parakletos also explains why The Holy Spirit is called alongside the believer: “to counsel and support the one who needs it.” God The Holy Spirit is a personal being, the third Person of the Trinity. The Holy Spirit has been “called to your side” and indwells every born-again believer. You are ready to achieve the commission when you have The Holy Spirit.

John reveals the ‘why’ of the Great Commission (John 20:19-23). The purposes of God are fulfilled by the people of God when they are a “sent” people.

Why? We are called to be on mission with God. Why? God is a ‘sending’ God. Likewise, when we are sent and make disciples, we help new converts understand how they, too, can answer God’s call to be sent. We are called to be a sending people, and we are sent to reveal God’s work. Every true Christian is a missionary; every true Bible-believing church should be a missionary sending station.

Finally, Matthew explains the ‘how’ of the Great Commission.

In Matthew 28:18, Jesus came and told his disciples that He had been given all authority in heaven and earth. So, the ‘how’ of the commission is through Jesus’ power. How do we execute His call? Through His power.

If you have never been sure what is expected of you as a Christ-follower, I encourage you to look at these five Scriptures that relate to your call as a believer. When you understand the who, what, where, when, why and how of the Great Commission, you can positively impact this world for Christ.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.