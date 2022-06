In the race for Morro Bay City Council, incumbent Jennifer "Jen" Ford is being challenged by James Costanzo.

As of 10 p.m. on election night, results show Ford with 61% of the vote and Costanzo with nearly 39%.

Ford was appointed to the position last September after the death of Council Member Red Davis.

The winner of Tuesday's Primary Election will finish out the rest of Davis' term, which expires in 2024.