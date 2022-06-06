ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk Threatens to Walk From Twitter Deal, Claims Platform 'Breached' Agreement

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
John Coffee, Law Professor at Columbia University, joined Closing Bell to discuss the latest obstacle in Elon Musk's attempted Twitter takeover, as the billionaire claims the company is hiding accurate information about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

