Tucson Mayor and Council approve '22-'23 fiscal year budget

By Megan Meier
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
The City of Tucson approved the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Budget at Tuesday's Mayor and Council meeting.

The budget begins on July 1, 2022 and ends June 30, 2023.

Tucson has budgeted $2,067,599,710 across all departments. That nearly a 10% increase from last year's budget.

The budget shows a focus on community. The largest amount of money, $626,741,510, has been put towards the Community Enrichment and Development sector.

"This is a long process that ends in just a quick vote it almost seems like. It's months of work. I just wanted to acknowledge our business services staff. Our staff is here. I just wanted to say 'thank you' to them. They did a great job. They had a lot of patience. We changed the process a little bit, as you know. I wanted to say thank you to them all of the staff that worked on the budget," said Tucson City Manager, Michael Ortega.

Along with approval of the budget came a property tax hike. Mayor and Council unanimously approved a combined property tax rate of $1.43 per $100. That's a $0.08 increase from last year.
