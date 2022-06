Jenny Simpson, the U.S.’ most decorated female miler in history, will not compete at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships for the first time since 2006. Simpson, after being inducted into the USTFCCCA Collegiate Hall of Fame in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday, said in an email that, sadly, she will not be in the nationals field in Eugene in two weeks. She did not provide additional details or say if or when she plans to race on the track again.

