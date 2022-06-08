ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels drop record-tying 13th straight, lose Mike Trout (groin)

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8oKO_0g3wYNRY00

Christian Vazquez’s one-out single in the 10th inning drove home Trevor Story from second base to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The Red Sox registered their sixth consecutive win, while the Angels took their 13th loss in a row, setting a single-season club record. The Angels also lost 13 straight when they dropped the final 12 games of the 1988 season and the 1989 opener.

The game was the first for Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, who took over for manager Joe Maddon, fired earlier in the day. To make matters worse for Los Angeles, center fielder Mike Trout had to leave the game in the third inning due to a left groin tightness.

The Red Sox rallied from a 5-3 deficit with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, sending the game to extra innings. Story began the 10th inning on second base as the designated runner, and one out later, Vazquez’s single to right field off Jaime Barria drove home the game-winner.

Matt Strahm pitched the bottom of the 10th for Boston. He struck out Jared Walsh and Max Stassi, then got pinch hitter Kurt Suzuki on a grounder to shortstop, stranding designated runner Jo Adell at second base to end it and earn his second save.

Tanner Houck (4-3) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get the win over Barria (1-1).

The Angels took the lead against Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock in the first inning when Shohei Ohtani doubled with one out and Trout followed with a two-run homer.

It was Trout’s 14th home run of the season and first since May 28.

The Red Sox responded with three runs in the top of the second inning against Angels starter Jose Suarez, benefitting from seeing-eye ground balls that found holes through the defensive shift.

In the inning, Boston got a double from Story, an infield single by Alex Verdugo, a walk by Vazquez, a run-scoring forceout from Christian Arroyo and RBI singles by Brian Dalbec and Enrique Hernandez. Suarez escaped further damage by getting Rafael Devers to hit into an inning-ending double play, keeping the Angels’ deficit at 3-2.

The Angels tied the game in the bottom of the second, getting singles by Juan Lagares and Tyler Wade, followed by an error by the first baseman Dalbec on a grounder by Andrew Velazquez that allowed Lagares to score.

Stassi had an RBI double in the third and Adell added an RBI double in the fifth to put the Angels up 5-3.

However, the Red Sox rallied to tie the game at 5-5, getting a run-scoring single from Dalbec in the sixth and a run-scoring infield single from Story in the seventh.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Boston, MA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Explains Who The Angels Whiffed On At Manager

Amidst the 13-game losing skid the Los Angeles Angels are on right now, their manager, Joe Maddon has been fired. Phil Nevin is taking over for the rest of the year. Maddon was hired by the Angels at the end of the 2019 season after he had been let go by the Chicago Cubs.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Matt Strahm
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Rafael Devers
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Angels to start 3-game series

New York Mets (38-21, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-31, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0); Angels: Jhonathan Diaz (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the New York Mets on Friday to open a three-game series. Los Angeles is...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Los Angeles Angels#The Red Sox
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Expected To Miss "Significant Time" With Injury

The Toronto Blue Jays rotation was dealt a tough injury blow Wednesday. According to baseball columnist Jon Heyman, "Hyun-Jin Ryu is expected to miss significant time with his forearm injury. Currently on the IL and gathering multiple opinions." The veteran left-hander was placed on 15-day IL last week with forearm...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy