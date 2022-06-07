Little Big Town Honky-Tonk The Heartache Away in 'Hell Yeah' Vid

Nashville artist Tristen Gaspadarek stood on stage in front of an emotional crowd. It was her last show at Mercy Lounge, and in between songs she told stories about the role this space has played in her journey as a musician. First, she saw shows here. Then, she played shows here. She even met her husband and bandmate here, 15 years ago.
Garth Brooks is the latest country star to open a bar in Nashville. On Monday, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, 60, revealed that he was "excited" about the opening of Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk, and teased what fans can expect from the new establishment on his Inside Studio G Facebook Live.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — My co-anchor for the last 13 years is retiring from TV News. We’re taking a look back at some of her favorite stories she’s covered in her journalism career spanning 32 years. Click the video above to watch.
Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019. Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 12, the Metro Police Department expects over 200,000 in the area. […]
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on one of Tennessee's favorite people- Dolly Parton.
GLADEVILLE – MOTORTREND's Hot Rod Power Tour will make a stop at Nashville Superspeedway Tuesday, June 14 as part of a five-state Southern circuit. Admission is free, but parking charges may apply in some locations. Billed as “the world’s largest traveling car and truck show,” the Tour features 4,500...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music’s biggest names made it to the most significant stages all around Nashville for the CMA Festival this week. What’s interesting is what happens to the Nashville Musicians, full of talent but just not invited. Jason Goble makes his living downtown playing with...
Classic Car Show Nashville Tn. Full of custom cars, beautiful trucks, and vintage classics, nashville is a treasure trove of collector pieces! 9th annual beauty & brains fashion show on the lawn edition. Full of custom cars, beautiful trucks, and vintage classics, nashville is a treasure trove of collector pieces!...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in Wilson County. Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 11, 7:30pm-10:00pm each night 240 Champion Dr, Gallatin, TN Triple Creek Park The rodeo is back! The 12th Annual Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo, benefitting the Sumner Prevention Coalition is here this […]
Cookeville’s Bobby Q’s officially has a new owner. After 37 years, Mike Migliore has sold the restaurant to Monell’s Owner Michael King. King currently operates a Nashville dinner and catering company. He said he saw a news story about the restaurant that lead to his interest. “I...
Burger fanatics, this one is for you. Whether you’re looking for crispy smash burgers or juicy Wagyu beef patties, Nashville has you covered. From nostalgic diner versions to unique chef creations, there’s a burger in Music City for everyone. While it was exceedingly difficult to narrow our list, we think these burgers are the cream of the crop. In alphabetical order, here are 15 essential Nashville burgers to add to your must-try list.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin will make his national TV debut on June 10th when he fights Chann Thonson in an eight-round lightweight bout. Tomlin is 13-0 with nine knockouts so far in his career. The fight will be one of eight bouts on Showtime.
When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family around Middle Tennessee:
Nestled in the rolling hills of Brentwood, TN, is Hampton Reserve, a community offering luxury homes, access to award-winning Williamson County public schools, and plenty of natural beauty and green spaces. Thanks to this stunning estate that just hit the market, you can now call this highly sought-after neighborhood home!
CMA Fest isn't just good for music lovers, but for vendors too. It's not just music lovers excited for the return of the CMA Fest. Vendors line Broadway to take advantage of the visitors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The CMA Fest is off to a great start in its...
---------- A semi truck has crashed on I-40W just past Hermitage in Davidson County. The semi and its trailer are blocking all lanes of I-40 West by Old Hickory Boulevard. The accident was reported just before 4:30 according to TDOT. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for...
