WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nic Roberts took a trip to Denver two years ago and saw something he knew Wichita had to have. "It was a really big deal the night that I was there. So when I got back, I pitched this idea to Wichita PD last year, and we had a great event and ran with it," said Roberts.

WICHITA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO