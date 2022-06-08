ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Jewish roots: the Kent farm cultivating Jewish principles of land stewardship

By Michael Segalov
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6Ivn_0g3wW58n00
Talia Chain founded Sadeh Farm, on the outskirts of Orpington, in 2017.

While for most British Jews, synagogue is the focal point for religious life, Talia Chain finds her faith in nature. It’s why, in 2018, she founded Sadeh Farm in Kent, currently Europe’s only Jewish farming community.

On the edge of Sadeh’s plot is its forest garden – a low intervention and sustainable agronomic system based on trees, shrubs and perennials. Perched on a seat, 33-year-old Chain is describing one of her most treasured Jewish customs. “It’s called the law of orlah,” Chain says, “where you don’t pick or eat the fruit from a fruit tree for its first three years producing. Instead, you let the fruit ripen and fall to the ground to rot naturally.”

It’s just one of many Jewish laws put into practice here, with visitors and residents invited to explore their faith’s now rarely exercised agricultural customs.

It’s clearly a markedly different approach to working the land than that taken by their neighbours. Sadeh’s fields, including a wildflower meadow left untouched in the hope of restoring the local butterfly population, are surrounded by hectares of constantly productive monoculture wheat and barley.

“We create opportunities for Jewish people and others to connect with nature,” says Chain. “We’re trying to remind the Jewish community that environmentalism, sustainability and preserving the planet is a fundamental tenet of their faith.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ePR9_0g3wW58n00
A stone at Sadeh Farm engraved with words from Psalm 89: ‘The world is built upon loving kindness’. Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

Chain first came to Skeet Hill House, on the outskirts of Orpington, in 2017. A Jewish community space since the early 1940s, it was owned by the Jewish Youth Fund, and initially run as a retreat for young, deprived Jewish youth from a war-torn East End of London. As Jewish demographics shifted, it became a retreat for religious schools, youth movements and community groups.

Chain was granted permission by Skeet’s previous management to turn a small corner of the land into a vegetable garden. Three years earlier, she had – on a whim – enrolled on a training course at the Isabella Freedman Center, a Jewish farm in Connecticut. “I read Michael Pollan’s The Omnivore’s Dilemma and realised – despite being Jewish, and therefore eating ten meals a day – I had no idea where my food came from.”

Previously, she’d struggled to connect to her culture through synagogue and orthodox practices. “And here was this other Judaism that I’d never heard of, using a Jewish lens to explore climate justice, food security and sustainable growing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWnQt_0g3wW58n00
Sadeh’s community organiser Jake Kalisch feeds the chickens. Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

After relocating to Kent, Chain set about sharing her newfound knowledge with young visitors and building the impressive operation that is housed on the site today: there’s a six-bedroom kosher guesthouse, brewery, staff and volunteer accommodation, and various agricultural and community programmes, all centred around their secluded seven acres.

For many Jews today, certainly in the UK, agriculture isn’t integral to Jewish practice. Modern British Jewry is a mostly urban population, but these cultures and customs come from a time when Jewish communities farmed the land. “Then from 70 CE until fairly recently,” Chain says, “not only were Jews not on the land, for much of that time they couldn’t legally own it. Jews therefore had to find ways to practise their faith beyond its land-based beginnings.” Chain’s ancestors swapped their scythes, she says, for books of law. “Today, Jewish festivals are understood to be about the Jewish narrative story,” Chain says. Passover is the Exodus from Egypt; Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles) desert dwelling post Egyptian exit, and Shavuot (Feast of Weeks) the subsequent giving of the Torah. “But these festivals are actually centred around the harvest,” says Chain, “and reintroducing that link to the land has never been more urgent.”

Over 900 trees have been planted on the site so far, most as part of the celebrations for Tu B’Shevat: in the Jewish calendar, the annual birthday for trees. “In biblical times,” Chain says, “some of the harvest would be donated to the temple to feed the people who worked there. Today, we give a portion of what we grow instead to local food banks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIxbl_0g3wW58n00
A crop marker at Sadeh Farm. Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

Judaism, Chain argues, charges its followers with preserving the planet. “We have the principle of Bal tashchit – the principle of not destroying the earth or wasting resources.” Chain thinks modern Judaism urgently needs to consider this as significant as keeping kosher or observing the Sabbath.

She points to the law of Shmita, the Jewish practice which dictates – every seventh year – crops are neither sewed nor harvested. Customarily, it’s only observed within biblical Israel’s borders, but at Sadeh it is practised. “So much farming is akin to mining these days,” she says. “We demand land is endlessly productive, taking out as much as we can. But there’s no time for decomposition, for the land to rest and microorganisms to recuperate, and so we become addicted to fertilisers. When they no longer work, and the land has been totally exploited, we’re left with dead soil.” By periodically leaving land untouched, the soil has respite to rebuild.

Over at the no-dig vegetable patch, 25-year-old Sadeh apprentice Mariel Poulos is in the full swing of weeding. “Here we’re growing everything from garlic and turnips to chard, potatoes, beans, coriander and callalloo,” she says, gesturing across the allotment. “And of course we have dill – a Jewish favourite, too.”

Poulos lives on site, just across the field in a cosy green caravan. She arrived on a three-month fellowship, and now is undertaking the apprenticeship scheme. Like many at Sadeh, Poulos had previously felt disconnected from her Judaism. “I’d done nothing Jewish since I was a young teenager,” she says, “But I signed up. And it was the best three months of my life. Hanging out with other Jews, working the land, learning about Judaism’s agricultural roots. It helped me see my own heritage differently. It offered me a place to be an active Jewish person, being a steward of the land.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpKXM_0g3wW58n00
Mariel Poulos, an apprentice working on one of Sadeh’s vegetable patches. Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

Slowly but surely, Sadeh is becoming a valuable asset to the Jewish community. Their certified-kosher guesthouse provides a space for the coming together of all corners of the Jewish community. Just last week, the Board of Deputies – British Jewry’s community leadership organisation – came for a pickling awayday.

In January this year, however, the Jewish Youth Fund – Sadeh’s landlords – informed Chain the site would soon be put up for sale. “We are running a campaign to try to save Sadeh,” Chain says. “We want to stay until the end of our agreed 10-year lease, giving us time to find a buyer and to continue our work here.”

An outpouring of support for Sadeh has come from all corners of the community, including from chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. “I know Sadeh Farm to be an exceptional facility,” Mervis says, “creating impactful educational experiences for all, especially young people, helping them to understand the importance of sustainability and care for our environment. This would be a real loss to our community and I sincerely hope that a favourable solution will be found.”

According to the Jewish Youth Fund, the proposed sale has not been undertaken lightly. “The Jewish Youth Fund admires the education work that Sadeh does with schools and families,” a spokesperson said, “but this is outside our remit. The reconfigured building, with its much-reduced capacity of about 28 in en suite bedrooms, is now completely unsuited to youth groups. This has created an impossible problem for us as it is a non-income generating asset not being used in line with the charity’s objectives.”

To Chain, however, this just doesn’t add up. “What could be more important for Jewish youth,” she asks, “than ensuring they have a planet to live on, and our community – like all others – has a future? That’s what we’re trying to achieve here.”

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘An Act of Worship’ Review: Personal Stories Take Precedence in Documentary on Muslims Fighting Bias in America

Though the term “Islamophobia” may seem of relatively recent vernacular vintage, such sentiments have been aggressively popularized — and politicized — for over three decades in the American consciousness. Nausheen Dadabhoy’s “An Act of Worship” chronicles that trend and its impact on Muslims in the U.S., while focusing on several individual activists combatting related discrimination, hate crimes and related woes.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
buzzfeednews.com

A Muslim Podcast Became A Weekly Comfort For Women Around The World

The podcast is literally the best, hearing the stories people had to tell really be motivating me @The Digital Sisterhood #muslimtiktok #thedigitalsisterhood #fyp. This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here. Podcasts voiced...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pollan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Education#Orthodox Judaism#Jews#Jewish Culture#Jewish Sabbath#British#Sadeh Farm
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Egypt
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

308K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy