With Senate Bill 215 taking effect on Monday, June 13, 2022, weapons are still not permitted in the Justice Center or any other Court buildings. The Ohio Revised Code Section 2923.123 states that, “No person shall knowingly convey or attempt to convey a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance into a courthouse or into another building or structure in which a courtroom is located.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO