ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Aerospace Propulsion and Power Program's Black Team wins the Air Force Aerospace Propulsion Outreach Program challenge

okstate.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia Contact: Kristi Wheeler | Manager, CEAT marketing and Communications | 405-744-5831 | kristi.wheeler@okstate.edu. The Aerospace Propulsion and Power Program (APOP) Black Team from the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at Oklahoma State University won the Air Force Research Lab’s end-of-the-year challenge in Dayton, Ohio. The Air...

news.okstate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
okstate.edu

Retired engineer invests in a new generation of students

Media Contact: Jami Mattox | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-7063 | jami.mattox@okstate.edu. Bill Petermann, a 1960 OSU graduate with a degree in agricultural engineering, was surprised this past spring when a group of OSU students from the student chapter of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers arrived on his front lawn.
STILLWATER, OK
okstate.edu

Oklahoma State University releases spring 2022 honor rolls

Media Contact: Jordan Bishop | Editor, Department of Brand Management | 405-744-7193 | jordan.bishop@okstate.edu. A total of 7,097 students were named to the 2022 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,173 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
STILLWATER, OK
okstate.edu

Best tips for avoiding summer mosquitoes

Media Contact: Alisa Boswell-Gore | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-7115 | alisa.gore@okstate.edu. While rain is a good thing for most landscapes, it also often invites unwanted guests around the home in the form of pesky, blood-sucking mosquitoes. More than 60 mosquito species appear seasonally in Oklahoma from March through November,...
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Stillwater, OK
Industry
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Industry
Stillwater, OK
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Oklahoma Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy