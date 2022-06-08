ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Is Richard Riakporhe more ruthless than Deontay Wilder? Johnny Nelson says Brit has better technique

By Johnny Nelson
SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Richard Riakporhe's IBF cruiserweight title eliminator against Fabio Turchi, Johnny Nelson looks at comparisons between the Brit and Deontay Wilder and discusses what he wants to see from Riakporhe at the weekend. Timing is everything for Richard and the challenges are getting that little bit higher, the...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Boxing champ Inoue’s home burglarized during Donaire fight

TOKYO (AP) — While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home. Inoue stopped Donaire in the second round Tuesday night, unifying three bantamweight world titles. That same evening, two men broke into his home southwest of Tokyo, knowing Inoue and his family would be out, and took off with items including jewelry and expensive bags, Japanese media reports said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: I Hope Charlo Grows Some Balls, Tells Management Team 'I Want To Fight Munguia'

Oscar De La Hoya is sticking to his version of the truth of why Jaime Munguia’s next fight is against anyone other than Jermall Charlo. As has been reported at length, the anticipated WBC middleweight title fight was agreed upon by both boxers only to fall apart over a network dispute. Showtime was prepared to carry the event as part of its spring and early summer schedule, only for Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing—Munguia’s co-promoters—to insist that DAZN be involved in the fight.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Mccarthy
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Richard Riakporhe
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Johnny Nelson
Person
Fabio Turchi
Person
Ilunga Makabu
Person
Lawrence Okolie
Boxing Insider

Eddie Hearn On Usyk-Joshua 2: “You’re Going To See That Fight In August”

“July 23rd was obviously the proposed date,” promoter Eddie Hearn said, via the DAZN Boxing Show in regard to the highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and heavyweight multi-titlist Oleksandr Usyk. “We got to a point where we’re now less than seven weeks ago. We’ve got global media tours, you know, we’ve got TV rights to secure and international sponsorship deals. You’re going to see that fight in August. 13 and 20 are the two proposed dates.” The rematch is certainly one that fans – particularly European fans – are eager to see. Hearn made it clear that an official announcement is essentially right around the figurative corner.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
CBS Sports

Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Naoya Inoue moves up to No. 2 after smashing Nonito Donaire

This just in, it's getting a bit crowded in the top 10 of the boxing pound-for-pound rankings. Not only is there much debate over whether Canelo Alvarez's loss in a light heavyweight title bout against unbeaten Dmitry Bivol should automatically drop him from the top spot despite him fighting in such a larger division, the number of prime fighters making a case for inclusion throughout the top 10 has never been deeper.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Royal Ascot: Star stayer Stradivarius back in the ring for another shot at Gold Cup glory

John Gosden has likened Stradivarius having another crack at the Gold Cup to a champion boxer getting back into the ring as he nears the end of his career. Still an entire at the age of eight, Gosden, who trains Stradivarius alongside his son, Thady, has admitted that having not been gelded the chestnut can represent something of a challenge on a morning.
SPORTS
SkySports

Richard Riakporhe has final face-off with Fabio Turchi at weigh-in for Saturday's fight - watch live stream

Richard Riakporhe has a final face-off with Fabio Turchi at the weigh-in for Saturday's crucial cruiserweight showdown - watch on a live stream!. This stream has now ended. The explosive contender returns against Turchi in an IBF title eliminator on Saturday's Wembley Arena bill which also includes the professional debut of Lauren Price, live on Sky Sports.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Chisora vs Pulev 2 Press Conference Quotes

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman: “Welcome to London and thank you for attending a very quick press conference that was called just a couple of days ago, yesterday I believe. Kubrat Pulev, thank you for travelling over from Bulgaria and Ivaylo thank you for travelling over from America. Derek Chisora late, nearly an hour late. He’s slightly late, not mind games, but he had to take care of some responsibilities ahead of a big fight. July 9th at the O2 Arena live on DAZN all around the world. This fight labelled as ‘Total Carnage’. It wasn’t my idea of a strapline, I just said ‘something like Total Carnage’, because that’s what we’re going to get – whether that’s today or whether that’s fight week. What we will get is a great Heavyweight fight at The O2 Arena. Derek Chisora is back to his stomping ground after some great fights over the years. Of course, Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, Oleksandr Usyk and a fight with this gentleman to my left a few years ago in Bulgaria which we’ll talk about. We’ve already been debating that fight as well. We want to thank Kubrat for jumping in. We agreed terms with Adam Kownacki but he decided not to take the fight. I wanted the biggest fight for Derek Chisora. He is enigma. After his fight with Joseph Parker I thought it would be an idea to have a nice win, or an easy win. Not on the agenda for Derek Chisora – ‘give me the biggest fight you can find’. Now we have two great well known Heavyweights, Derek Chisor and Kubrat Pulev ready to do battle at The O2 Arena on July 9th.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Trevor Bryan: I'm 'The Dream', On June 11 I'm Gonna Be This Guy's Nightmare

Hall of Fame promoter Don King has always intertwined politics into his boxing events, though always with the goal of peace and harmony in the end. His unbeaten heavyweight isn’t quite as inclined to promote that message. WBA ‘World’ heavyweight titlist Trevor 'The Dream' Bryan has vowed a breakout...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy