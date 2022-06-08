ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: June 8, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 2 days ago
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park,...

Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Specially offered evening tour, take a chance to experience the spirits and other unexplained phenomena that are said to haunt the historic home. Buy tickets here. 2Full Moon...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
styleblueprint.com

Your Guide to Waterfront Dining in Nashville

With all of the picturesque river and lakeside restaurants in and around Nashville, there are plenty of opportunities for sun-drenched waterfront dining. Whether you’ve been kayaking the Cumberland, boating on Percy Priest, or stuck in the office all day, beautiful weather calls for refreshments with a view. Savor the season in a special way with these 14 restaurants that overlook the water!
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 16

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 16-20, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode. $5,235,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27097 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046. $4,200,000232 Public...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Brentwood, TN
Brentwood, TN
Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: TN Golf Station in Murfreesboro

TN Golf Station held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 1276 NW Broad St. in Murfreesboro. Come join us for unforgettable golf and multisport simulation experience with a premium beverage selection and amazing staff! Tennessee Golf Station in Murfreesboro is the place for those who love to play golf but don’t want to take the time to walk a course.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Williamson Source

Road Closures for CMA Fest 2022

CMA Fest 2022 is back! The event has returned for the first time since 2019. Downtown Nashville will experience traffic flow changes and road closures for the four-day event which begins on Thursday, June 9. Here are the road closures for June 9 through June 13. Of note: CMA Fest...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 7, 2022. 1Local Restaurant Makes List of 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.
FRANKLIN, TN
Nationwide Report

1 person hurt after a vehicle slams into three fences, playhouse, and house in Spring Hill backyard (Spring Hill, TN)

1 person hurt after a vehicle slams into three fences, playhouse, and house in Spring Hill backyard (Spring Hill, TN)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, one person suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Spring Hill. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place in the 2900 block of Hearthside Drive [...]
SPRING HILL, TN
fox29.com

Wawa announces plans to expand to Tennessee in coming years

NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Cheryl Lewis: Finding surprises by not mowing the field

It’s a bittuva gentlemen’s agreement, she said, and I was happy to hear it. “No Mow May,” my neighbor said, describing the choice some Wilson County pasture owners make to bypass cutting their fields for a month each spring. “It’s a way to allow the pollinators to do their thing, and the bees and the butterflies and flowers and vegetables are happy.”
WILSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

TDOT announces lane closures through June 15

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through June 15 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. The resurfacing on Interstate 840 from near MM 8 to east of Leipers Creek Rd overpass, including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29; daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

