UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in crash on Maryland, Reno

UPDATE : The pedestrian who was killed in this crash has been identified as 54-year-old Benito Octavo.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Maryland Parkway south of Reno Avenue late Tuesday night.

According to Metro police, the crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Police said the 20-year-old driver was traveling south on Maryland when a pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, entered the roadway in the path of the his Volkswagen.

The pedestrian, whose identity will be released by the coroner’s office, died at the scene. The driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.

This is the 67th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2022.

