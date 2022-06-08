ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in crash on Maryland, Reno

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQN8C_0g3wPiXE00

UPDATE : The pedestrian who was killed in this crash has been identified as 54-year-old Benito Octavo.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Maryland Parkway south of Reno Avenue late Tuesday night.

According to Metro police, the crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Police said the 20-year-old driver was traveling south on Maryland when a pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, entered the roadway in the path of the his Volkswagen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJ6VU_0g3wPiXE00

The pedestrian, whose identity will be released by the coroner’s office, died at the scene. The driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.

This is the 67th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police locate two missing juveniles

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE 6/12: Justin and Jeffrey were located safely. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating two missing children Sunday morning. Justin and Jeffrey Deng were last seen on Saturday at approximately 8:32 p.m. near the 11000 block of Salentino Ave....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Beam falls on car, killing Las Vegas police officer on US-95

UPDATE - 12:40 P.M. The Las Vegas Police Protective Association (LVPPA) have released a statement following Friday morning’s crash that took the life of an LVMPD officer. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is on scene of a fatal crash after a construction beam fell on top of a vehicle on the US-95 at the Centennial Parkway exit Friday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Las Vegas, NV
Reno, NV
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Reno, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Volkswagen#Nexstar Media Inc
KTNV

Driver dead after beam falls on car on US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was killed Friday morning after a steel beam fell onto a car on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas, fire officials said. Traffic in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 was shut down at the 215 Northern Beltway in Centennial Hills, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One person injured following apartment fire on west side of town

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fire broke out at a local apartment complex, injuring one person on Saturday. According to the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, crews received numerous 911 calls of a fire at the Lantana Apartments, near Charleston and Torrey Pines, at around 3 p,m. LVFR says...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
8 News Now

8 News Now

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy