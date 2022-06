The station won two first place awards for spot news coverage, sports. Frederick, Md (KM) WFMD News won some news awards recently. During the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Convention the weekend of June 3-5 in Ocean City, WFMD won first place for Outstanding Spot News Reporting for its coverage of a mass shooting in 2021 involving three US Navy personnel stationed at Fort Detrick.

