DANBURY, Conn. – Outfielder Kavi Caster and head coach Troy Brohawn of the Salisbury University baseball team earned major postseason awards from the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), announced by the league office earlier this month. Caster was named ECAC Division III Player of the Year, while Brohawn took home ECAC Division III Coach of the Year honors.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO