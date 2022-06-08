ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix

I’m nearly 60. Here’s what I’ve learned about growing old so far

By Tim Dowling
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CRcA_0g3wNqqs00
Illustration: Steven Gregor

The end of ambition, involuntary grunts and a mistrust of bathroom fittings. All things to look forward to …

The parameters of middle age have been generously expanded over the years; for a long time I thought I might avoid old age altogether, because the minimum qualifying limit was sliding forward faster than I was. Middle age, by some definitions, now extends to 60, or even 65, which still gives me a bit of a reprieve.

But I know this to be a mere technicality; a loophole, and slim comfort. I’m 59, and that’s pretty old. So old it doesn’t feel like a privilege, even if it’s preferable to the alternative. What have I learned about what it’s really like to get old? Not a lot, but here it is. I thought I’d better write it down before I forget it.

1 The real difference between youth and age is not physical, or even mental. It’s just the added weight of all the years piled up behind you. You can call it experience if you want, but having a considerable past doesn’t necessarily confer any wisdom. It just compresses time so that things that happened last week and things that happened in the mid-1980s sit side by side in your memory. This isn’t a problem as long as you restrict your conversational circle to other old people.

2 Being old also means having to contend with the enormous, invisible volume of everything you have done and completely forgotten about. At the age of 20 you’ve lived so little you can remember virtually all of it; by the age of 60 you will have forgotten entire holidays, scores of books you’ve read, hundreds of arguments, upwards of a thousand former acquaintances, all the popular music released between 1999 and 2004, and at least 10 Netflix passwords. This isn’t memory loss – just a natural shedding of things your brain has deemed superfluous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aF1Q1_0g3wNqqs00
Illustration: Steven Gregor

3 At some point during your middle years you start to notice that whenever you stand up or sit down you make a noise: an involuntary groan of exertion. When rising from a chair there’s often a note of exasperation in it, as if the effort was barely worth the result; on the way down there’s usually a ring of relief. It’s possible, for a time, to maintain a youthful facade simply by training yourself not to make the noise, but the noise wins in the end.

4 Even so, without regular external reminders, it’s very hard to think of yourself as old, and it still sometimes comes as a shock. A few years ago when I was shopping I became aware of a stooped, wizened man following me around the mall. Then I realised there were just mirrors everywhere. They even had them running up both sides of the escalator. I don’t go to that mall any more.

5 When old people look at other old people they’ve known for a long time, they see a weird hybrid of the young person they once knew and the improbably wrinkled crone before them. This doesn’t work with old people you’ve just met. They look ancient.

6 From the perspective of a young person, it may seem almost impossible to be happy and old. And while it’s true there are a remarkable number of things to complain about in old age, there is a also a statistically significant lightening of mood: according to personal satisfaction surveys, the least happy demographic are those aged 40 to 59 – after about 54 your outlook improves steadily, in a way that appears to be utterly unrelated to the fix you find yourself in. So there’s that to look forward to.

7 The years from late middle age onward are also marked by a steady erosion of ambition. The cause isn’t so much a loss of drive as a growing realisation that you aren’t going to change the world after all. You’re just going to die and be forgotten, like almost everyone else. The knowledge that your existence doesn’t really matter is sobering, but also sort of a relief. It’s certainly changed my approach to paperwork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0US1gk_0g3wNqqs00
Illustration: Steven Gregor

8 A young person asks: why do old people have the radio on all the time? Is it like company for them? The truth is: we had the radio on 40 years ago, before we were old, it’s been on ever since, and we are never going to turn it off. You can turn it off when we’re dead.

9 It’s inevitable that as one ages one becomes more cautious. Although the precautions observed may not always be consistent or even rational, the collective weight of all the times you’ve cheated death eventually leaves you with a sense that your luck may soon run out. As my 100-year-old father once said to me: “I’m very careful on stairs; everyone I know died falling down the stairs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQdej_0g3wNqqs00
Illustration: Steven Gregor

10 Monotasking is the great skill of late middle age: doing one thing to the exclusion of all others. Granted, this renewed ability to focus is largely due to a growing inability to multitask; with age it becomes increasingly difficult to do two things at once and remember what both of them are. But this does mean that one’s later years are a great time to pick up a new skill from scratch – drawing, painting, a musical instrument, even a foreign language. Trust me: the restlessness that made discipline and regular practice annoying when you were 15 evaporates by the time you’re 50. Your reflexes may have dulled a bit, but your tolerance for endless repetition will be immense.

11 After 50 one begins to recognise in oneself a growing resistance to change, if only because it so often nullifies years of hard-won training. Certain common stereotypes of older people – as creatures bewildered by technology and outfoxed by ordinary packaging – have at their root this resistance to pointless change. I have decades of experience in getting the lids off things, all of it rendered useless by these new lids they have now.

12 Also, everyone needs to stop inventing new and exciting ways to turn a shower on and off. What happened to knobs? Yes, I do know how old and cranky that makes me sound, and it’s a sign of my age that I don’t care any more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z50qA_0g3wNqqs00
Illustration: Steven Gregor

13 Old people can sometimes seem aloof, vaguely disapproving, rude, dismissive, mistrustful and slow to grasp subtlety, when what they really are is a bit hard of hearing. Try repeating what you just said, but louder, and see if you don’t get a more engaged response the second time.

Inevitably some old people will find this patronising. I didn’t say we weren’t difficult.

Comments / 8

the space cowgirl
1d ago

I'm 23 and think this article is sad. old people have so much to them, to share stories, to give wisdom and hope. you don't have to look at older age as a bad thing when you can enjoy life absolutely

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

308K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy