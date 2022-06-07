Legislative Affairs Officer, MS-0301-14

This position is located in the Department of Employment Services (DOES), Office of the Director, Office of Legislative Affairs. The purpose of the position is to develop departmental strategic plans; design and execute communication to stakeholders (i.e., the Mayor’s Office, the Office of the City Administrator, and the City Council, etc.), coordinate the execution of reports due to the Department of Labor and City Council, and more. This position reports to the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops the Department’s legislative strategy for promoting initiatives and programs; develops and maintains effective working relationships with key program officials, designed to ensure that the incumbent is thoroughly conversant with the legislative needs of the department; keeps abreast of significant scheduled events, including Council of the District of Columbia and Congressional hearings and activities; and assures that Department managers and the Director are provided with clear and concise analysis and interpretation of legislation, reports, testimony, statements, and hearings, relevant to the Department’s programs and services. Produces written documents including but not limited to testimonies, statements, reports, and draft legislation, appropriate for submission to the Council and the Executive Office of the Mayor. Responsible for coordinating and/or conducting staff analysis of proposed State legislation, monitoring the status of bills, and developing and recommending staff positions on bills related to the District. Provides analysis and other assistance regarding State legislation to the Director and the Council. Compiles and creates reports as required by Director, as well as provides the Council with required data and information affecting the District.

Conducts detailed analyses, prepares frequently complex reports, and develops specific recommendations, in coordination with the appropriate program staff, regarding special projects arising from Federal regulations and state laws. Identifies legal requirements and government reporting regulations affecting workforce development functions. Monitors and directs the preparation of information requested or required for compliance. Approves all information submitted. Acts as primary contact with DOL and outside government agencies. Reviews proposed legislation, committee reports, and other legislative documents and materials to determine the potential impact of Department programs and/or the need for opinion by the General Counsel and reviews critical legislative correspondence and special requests for information, prior to submission for the director’s review and approval. Attends City Council meetings and reports findings to the Director and relevant staff. Coordinates the participation of DOES staff and stakeholders in City Council hearings, briefings, and meetings. Prepares comprehensive responses to City council and Congressional requests for information concerning the programs of the Department. In consultation with the Director and relevant staff, defines issues and concerns regarding proposed or new legislation. Analyzes current legislation and makes recommendations on adopting addition or new legislation. Formulates new legislation as it relates to the Director’s vision.

Qualifications and Education

Candidates must have at least one (1) year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the MS-13 grade level, or its non-District equivalent, gained from the public or private sector. Specialized experience is an experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled such as interpreting and applying applicable laws, regulations, and practices, including agency policies and supervisory experience or similar work experience.

Bachelor’s degree required. Master’s degree preferred.

Licensures, Certifications, and other requirements

None

Work Conditions/Environment

The work is performed in the office setting.

Promotion Potential

None

Other Significant Facts

Tour of Duty: Monday-Friday 8:30 am- 5:00 pm or Varies

Operating Status: In-person reporting with limited telework and flexible work schedules available upon eligibility.

Duration of Appointment: Management Supervisory Service – At-Will

Pay Plan, Series, and Grade: MS-0301-14

Salary: $110,000 – $ 153,999; Based on qualifications and funding.

Collective Bargaining Unit (Union): This position is not covered by a Collective Bargaining Unit.

Position Designation: This position has been designated as Security-Sensitive therefore the incumbent of this position will be subject to enhanced suitability screening pursuant to Chapter 4 of DC Personnel Regulations, Suitability and as such, incumbents of this position shall be subject to criminal background checks, background investigations, and mandatory drug and alcohol testing, as applicable.

Residency Requirement: Applicants claiming “Residency Preference” will be required to maintain residency in the District of Columbia for a minimum of seven (7) years. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of employment.

If the position you are applying for is in the Career, Management Supervisory, or Educational Service at an annual salary of one hundred fifty thousand dollars ($150,000) or more, you must establish residency in the District of Columbia within one hundred eighty (180) days of the effective date of the appointment and continue to maintain residency within the District of Columbia throughout the duration of the appointment.

Vaccination Requirement: The Government of the District of Columbia values the safety of our employees, our residents, and our visitors. In support of these values, if you are selected for this job, you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, except when vaccination is not medically advised or violates your sincerely held religious beliefs. If you are invited to join our team, you must submit proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to your initial HR representative, or you must request an exemption from your representative. New employees must either provide proof of vaccination or be granted a medical or religious exemption before working with the Government of the District of Columbia.

EEO Statement: The District of Columbia Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified candidates will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, matriculation, physical handicap, or political affiliation.

