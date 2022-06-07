ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Sheriff Stewart outlasts primary challenge, will face Hollister, a former U.S. marshal, in general election

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
LAS CRUCES - While her watch party might have featured a magician, the biggest trick of the night was pulled by incumbent Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart. Facing a four-to-one fundraising deficit, Stewart made her opponent's advantages disappear.

On Tuesday night, Stewart outlasted challenger James Frietze in the Democratic primary for the sheriff's race. She appears set to take on Republican Byron Hollister who beat Omar Chavez in the GOP primary.

The general election race pits two Las Cruces residents, both originally from California, against each other. Late Tuesday night, the Secretary of State reported the unofficial results as:

  • Stewart (D) received 5,218 (59%)
  • Frietze (D) received 3,668 (41%)
  • Hollister (R) received 3,497 (58%)
  • Chavez (R) received 2,496 (42%)

After the Sun-News called the Democratic primary election in Stewart's favor Tuesday night, Stewart said the results were humbling.

"I don't take anything for granted," she said. "I'm really pleased that voters saw my record and they saw the record for DASO."

Stewart, who styles herself as a reformer, said she believes that voters chose her over Frietze because of the work she's done in her first term.

Before she became sheriff, Stewart sued Doña Ana County in 2015, saying that she was wrongfully fired from the county for investigating discrimination allegations. Ultimately, the county settled with Stewart for $1.59 million.

Stewart's general election challenger will have his work cut out for him.

Hollister, a former co-commander of the U.S. Marshal's Service, will likely be running a campaign in direct opposition to Stewart's platform. Hollister said that he wants to involve DASO in federal immigration operations and take advantage of federal funding, such as the Operation Stonegarden grant. In addition to involving DASO in federal grants, Hollister said he would put deputies into schools as school resource officers.

"It's not a matter of if it's going to happen, it's a matter of when it's gonna happen," Hollister said, referring to school shootings. "The people coming across the border are people that hate the United States. They burn our flag so what do you think they're gonna do when they get here."

Most school shootings are committed by American citizens.

Hollister earned about 60 percent of the vote in the Republican primary, although roughly 3,000 fewer voters participated in that election. But Hollister says he's got a plan for that.

In an interview after the election was called, Hollister said he planned on requesting Frietze's endorsement. He said the two men shared many beliefs about how to run DASO.

"We're friends and we were hoping that either one of us would be the next sheriff," he said. "I hoping I can bring some of his voters my way."

Frietze — a longtime New Mexico State Police captain whose family hails from Mesilla — holds the largest war chest in the race. He received more donations than any other candidate. Frietze could not be reached for comment after the election was called.

Stewart said she wasn't surprised that Hollister was going after Frietze's voters. She said that she didn't know why Frietze was in the race to begin with and why he was running as a Democrat.

"He's very astute," Stewart said of Hollister's strategy to woo Frietze voters. "I think he (Hollister) recognizes that my opponent really isn't a Democrat."

Stewart said she would continue running on her record as sheriff.

The general election is set to take place on Nov. 7.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@sun-news.com

