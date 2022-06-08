ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater running back sues to play football as a transfer to Marshall

By Don Reid, The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago

Where Coldwater High School 2021 running back Cameron Torres will play football in fall 2022 is still in question, after he moved to Marshall in February.

CHS principal Bill Milnes refused to sign the education transfer form for Torres to play football and run track for the Red Hawks, claiming the move was "athletically motivated."

Branch County Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady declined to issue an immediate order to force approval of the transfer requested by Torres' attorney James Thomas of Grand Rapids.

The judge ruled Torres must go through the administrative process of Michigan High School Athletic Association. There also must be sworn evidence to determine the facts, after a series of claims by Torres and the school.

Torres, 18, claimed he had a right to transfer under the MHSAA exception "when students move with ... divorced parents."

Torres' mother, Lyndsay Williams, divorced his stepfather in January 2021. They bought and moved to a Bishop Street home in Coldwater. Six weeks later, the mother took a job in Marshall. His mother signed a lease for an apartment and they registered to vote in Marshall.

The Bishop Street house was put up for sale and a contract was signed. The school called the sale a sham to two of the mother's business associates. The deal did not close.

A "For Sale by owner" sign is in the yard, but there is no information on the sign. According to claims made in the court filings, the house is not listed with Realtor.com or Zillow.

Paperwork filed by the schools said personal items remained in the house where garbage was still collected weekly.

The two step-sisters told friends the condo rental was only for a couple of months. The lease was then changed to end in June 2022 to June 2023.

Court papers said a Coldwater football coach told Torres that transferring during his senior year was a bad idea, because he would be ineligible to play. Torres responded, "There are ways around the transfer rule."

When coach Jeff Schorfhaar informed Cameron he could live in Marshall and play in Coldwater, he said, "No, I don't want to do that," the school claims.

School board attorney Travis Comstock said it is well-known Torres has an aspiration for a college football scholarship. He attended football camps at University of Florida and University of Wisconsin.

Torres challenged the COVID-19 quarantine in fall 2021. It would have kept him from playing against Marshall, an event college scouts planned to attend.

O'Grady issued an injunction allowing him to play, but the game was rescheduled.

Torres played in an unsanctioned 7-on-7 football league on a team set up by the Marshall quarterback.

"Questions, therefore, arise as to whether Marshall informally put this team together to help Torres get acquainted with possible future teammates" in violation of MHSAA rules, Coldwater schools claimed in its challenge to the suit.

Coldwater schools admit a substantial number of seniors graduated from the football team this year, especially in critical positions on the offensive line. The incoming junior varsity did not win a game last season.

"The varsity team is therefore not forecast to have a successful season next fall," the school said.

Rival Marshall expects to have a much stronger team in '22.

School board attorney Comstock said why the transfer rule is essential. First, it prevents "recruitment of athletes and undue influence" and to avoid "school shopping" by families for the purpose of athletics.

A pre-trial conference for the case is set for this week. Unless MHSAA or the court rule otherwise, Torres is barred from playing for Marshall.

Related
WILX-TV

Olivet Forfeits MHSAA Baseball Tournament Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed Wednesday it has told Olivet it must forfeit its district championship baseball win this past Saturday over Marshall. At issue is a pitch count violation in the final game. Olivet thus forfeits also its Regional opening game against Charlotte and finishes the season with what it calls a 31-2 record, not counting the forfeits.
OLIVET, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

GLI has a new home, and Michigan hockey not in field

The Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament is moving to the west side of the state for the first time in 2022, and it won’t include one of its usual participants. Michigan Tech, Western Michigan, Michigan State and Ferris State make up the four-team field for this year’s event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, but Michigan is not a part of the holiday tournament, scheduled for Dec. 27-28, for the first time since 1973.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan hockey will not play in Great Lakes Invitational

This article was updated to include statements provided by Michigan and Michigan Tech, as well as additional context regarding the 2021 GLI Tournament. After nearly 50 years of playing in the Great Lakes Invitational, the Michigan hockey team will not participate in next season’s tournament. As reported by Jess...
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Deserted Lone Star Steakhouse – Jackson, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Where have all the Lone Stars gone…long time passing?. Once one of the most frequented restaurants in Jackson, Lone Star Steakhouse has been sitting empty since...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

3 charged in hazing death of Michigan State University student

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people have been charged in the hazing death of Phat Nguyen, a Michigan State University student. An MSU fraternity, Pi Alpha Phi, was suspended after Nguyen was found to have died in a hazing incident. Background: East Lansing police believe alcohol likely contributed to...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Blues Fest kicks off Thursday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson is hosting music, food, and summer fun for the family to enjoy over the weekend. The Jackson Blues Fest kicks off Thursday. The festival is at a new location this year, at Jurassic Golf on Wyland Drive in Jackson. The event starts at 6 p.m....
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson Technology Park North Groundbreaking Set for June 15

Sign marking the new Jackson Technology Park North on County Farm Road in Blackman Charter Township. Photo by The Enterprise Group. (June 9, 2022 11:24 AM) The Enterprise Group of Jackson, Jackson County, Blackman Charter Township, and the Blackman Local Development Finance Authority today announced the Official Groundbreaking Ceremony of the new Jackson Technology Park North will occur on Wednesday, June 15 at 3:30 PM.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grass Lake teen has been missing for 1 year

GRASS LAKE, Mich. – Tyler Bartimore, 17, has been missing for a year and was last seen in Grass Lake, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Bartimore was last seen on June 9, 2021 and could still be in the local area. He is biracial, Black and white.
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
deadlinedetroit.com

Witnesses: Detroiter charged with murdering 'Hutch the Jeweler' isn't the triggerman

This Metro Detroit writer is a Deadline Detroit contributor who reports on organized crime and runs The Gangster Report website. There could be more than meets the eye in the police investigation surrounding last week's daylight murder of Motown's "ice king," Dan ("Hutch the Jeweler") Hutchinson, the man responsible for outfitting some of the area's biggest names in hip hop and sports with high-end custom jewelry.
DETROIT, MI
buildingindiana.com

Engineering Firm Doubles in Size

Battle Creek, MI-based WBK Engineering, a civil engineering, planning and environmental resources consulting firm, is expanding its office. WBK is owned by Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment arm of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. The new WBK office has grown to include the second floor as well as a redesign of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
99.1 WFMK

Three Forgotten Michigan Criminals You Probably Never Heard Of

Most of us know the tales and rumors about the criminals that roamed Michigan, like Al Capone, the Purple Gang, John Dillinger, etc. But then there were the unheralded, forgotten desperate criminals that walked our streets, robbed our homes.....and killed our neighbors. Below are three such felons and hooligans whose...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested in Hillsdale County after police claim she crashed her vehicle while intoxicated Monday. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to a crash in Adams Township, where they found the driver intoxicated. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated -- second offense.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Biden Bombs on Kimmel and Takes Another Trip - 6-9-22

Doug Fricano joins in to invite you to a fundraiser tonight for ALS Association Grand Rapids at Fricano's. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

