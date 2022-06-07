ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestone, CO

The Disappearance Of Kristal Reisinger, The Colorado Mother Who Went Missing From A Drum Circle

By Marco Margaritoff
allthatsinteresting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, Kristal Reisinger moved to Crestone, Colorado, to find enlightenment in its New Age religious community. Instead, she vanished without a trace just one year later. Kristal Reisinger was 29 years old when she disappeared in the small mountain town of Crestone, Colorado. A self-described clairvoyant, she had left her...

allthatsinteresting.com

Comments / 5

Akiko Creed
3d ago

left for Enlightenment huh?...well in today's world we call that "looking for yourself and ending up in human trafficking."

Reply
5
Keema Williamson
3d ago

father god reveal who hurt her and bring them to justice everything in the darkness bring to light for her family her babies lord bring a miricle to find her to bring closure to thr family her loved ones

Reply
2
actionnews5.com

18-year-old mother charged with killing newborn in Colorado

NUNN, Colo. (AP) - A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family. Court documents say Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to...
NUNN, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
CBS Denver

Leiyla Cepeda, 18, Charged With Killing Her Newborn Daughter In Weld County

NUNN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says it charged an 18-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn baby. Authorities arrested Leiyla Cepeda, of Texas, on Friday. Cepeda was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder, however the district attorney’s office says she is being charged as an adult. She turned 18 on the day she was arrested. Police officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Nunn in the early morning hours on June 8 after a female infant’s body was found. A female in the house called 911, and Cepeda told paramedics she wasn’t feeling well and had not told her family she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit. She delivered the child that morning. The female who called police cleaned up the blood and other evidence, police say. Police say the baby had stab wounds to her body. Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital. She faces two counts of first degree murder.
WELD COUNTY, CO
agjournalonline.com

Southern Colorado coal accident victims identified

DENVER (AP) — Two men who died after they were buried in a coal slide at a Colorado electricity generating plant last week have been identified. The Pueblo County Coroner said that Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Philip Roberts, 36, of Canon City, died in the accident at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, according to The Denver Post.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Climber seriously injured in fall at popular Colorado canyon

A 30-year-old climber was seriously injured after falling from the Happy Hour Crag in Boulder Canyon on Friday evening, according to officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Crews from Sugarloaf Fire Protection District and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to reports of the injured climber at around 8:38 PM.

