ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What are Bill Gates and Elon Musk feuding about this time? Who is better at saving the world

By Arwa Mahdawi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVTnM_0g3wJlpJ00

Billionaires shouldn’t exist. I am firmly of the opinion that all billionaires are policy failures and their very existence is immoral. That said, if I accidentally happened to become a billionaire, I think I would be pretty good at the whole being-richer-than-God thing. I would chill on my yacht, drink champagne and not give a damn what anybody thought about me.

Real billionaires aren’t terribly good at that last bit. Sitting on mountains of dubiously gotten gains does not appear to be enough for them. Rather, a lot of high-profile billionaires seem desperate for us plebs to worship them as benevolent “philanthropists”; to understand that they are not avoiding taxes and hoarding wealth because they are greedy, no, it’s because they are saving the world. Apparently, it is impossible to do this quietly or collaboratively: they are also all busy trying to outdo each other loudly when it comes to the world-saving.

See as the latest example of brash billionaire “benevolence”, the row between Elon Musk and Bill Gates (who hasn’t let having one of the highest carbon footprints in the world stop him from becoming a moral authority on the environment) over who is donating more money to the climate crisis. The two men have been feuding for years now, with Musk accusing Gates of not being serious about fighting the climate crisis because he shorted Tesla’s stock. However, the conflict intensified over the weekend, after Gates informed a French journalist that he gives “a lot more money to climate change than Elon or anyone else”. So there! Musk responded by tweeting “Sigh” – which was pretty restrained considering his history of vulgar tweets about Gates.

Imagine having that much money and spending your spare time on silly little feuds. Seriously, what is wrong with these people? I’m not a psychologist; I can’t answer that. But, I can say that if these guys really care about the climate crisis, they should stop releasing so much hot air and pay more taxes.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bill Gates
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Feuds
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon': Biden rips Elon Musk on plan to cut Tesla jobs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have a "super bad feeling" about the economy, but President Joe Biden isn't too concerned about the billionaire's feelings. "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," shrugged Biden, literally throwing his hands up in the air, at a press conference on Friday after being asked about Musk's comments about the economy. Recently released internal Tesla emails reveal that Musk has plans to cut around 10 percent of the electric car company's workforce.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Next Web

Microsoft is here to rescue Tesla workers from Elon Musk

Yesterday, Tiana Watts-Porter, Technical Recruiter at Microsoft, put a rescue call out on LinkedIn inviting Tesla employees to escape from the chains of the desks and factory floor at Tesla. In a now-deleted post that mentioned Tesla employees directly, she declared:. “Here at Microsoft and our affiliates LinkedIn and GitHub...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes on Another Giant of Silicon Valley

Elon Musk fears no one and he wants to show it. Take Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, the world's most valuable company with a market value of $2.406 trillion: the chief executive officer of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report believes that the manufacturer of the iPhone has not invented anything for a while.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

308K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy