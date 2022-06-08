ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better.com CEO Lied to Investors to Keep Them From Jumping Ship: Lawsuit

By AJ McDougall
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former executive at Better.com has accused the digital mortgage lender and its axe-happy CEO of misleading investors in a bid to keep a planned merger on track, according to a new lawsuit. The filing, first reported by The...

TechCrunch

Backbase raises its first funding, $128M at a $2.6B valuation, for tools that help banks with engagement

Backbase — an Amsterdam-based startup that provides a platform that banks and others can use to better structure and leverage the data that they have, and to then use that to build more personalization and other new features into those banks’ customer-facing services — has raised €120 million ($128 million at today’s rates), money that it will be using to continue investing in its technology, as well as expanding its teams into more geographies. The funds — coming from a single investor, Motive Partners — values Backbase at €2.5 billion ($2.6 billion).
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Liberal-Loathing Juror Forces Mistrial in Trump-Themed Energy Drink CEO’s ‘Build the Wall’ Case

A jury considering whether to convict a Colorado businessman accused of siphoning money from a nonprofit set up to privately construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was thwarted by a lone holdout, who refused to consider the evidence, called his fellow jurors “liberals,” and complained of a “government witch hunt.” The federal judge presiding over the trial declared a mistrial on Tuesday, after the 11 other jurors sent three frustrated notes over several days informing her of the deadlock. Timothy Shea, who Bloomberg News identified as the owner of a company selling MAGA-themed energy drinks marketed as containing “ultra-hydrating liberal tears,” faces conspiracy and falsification of records charges. Shea and his co-conspirators, including Steve Bannon, raised $25 million for their ‘We Build the Wall’ fundraising campaign. But the organizers quietly dipped into the pot for personal expenses, prosecutors have said, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the failed project. Shea is the only member of the conspiracy to stand trial, as Bannon was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump last January, and two other defendants pleaded guilty.
COLORADO STATE
TechCrunch

EV SPAC Faraday Future now has the attention of the DOJ

The disclosure comes just one day after a Faraday Future said during an investor presentation that it plans to open a factory in China as early as 2025. The SEC subpoenaed several key Faraday Future executives in last March, a move that was prompted by the company’s own internal investigation.
CARS
TikTok Weighed Censoring Shopping Platform After Damaging Report About Its Exec

After the Financial Times published a damaging report about one of its e-commerce executives, TikTok considered a foolproof measure to mitigate its impact: censorship. In FT’s report, published Tuesday, TikTok Europe’s e-commerce boss Joshua Ma argued he “didn’t believe” in employees taking maternity leave. While Ma has since announced he would step back from his role and take a leave of absence, a document shared internally within the company (and leaked to FT) suggested censoring keywords such as “Financial Times,” “Joshua Ma,” “maternity,” and “toxic” on the TikTok Shop platform to help weaken the report’s impact. TikTok said the idea was never put in place. “Although we welcome and encourage independent ideas from team members, not all ideas are implemented and this one was never under consideration,” the platform told the British daily.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tesla Cancels Online Job Fairs in China as Elon Musk Warns of Job Cuts

Tesla has scrapped three upcoming online job fairs in China without warning after Elon Musk said the company planned to slash 10 percent of its workforce. The scheduled recruitment events were set to take place in June before the electric-auto titan sent out WeChat notifications Thursday to prospective attendees saying they would no longer be given. No reason was given for the cancellation. But last week, arch mega-troll Musk sent a memo to Tesla staff saying the company had become “overstaffed in many areas,” which would be dealt with through job cuts. Though he said the cuts wouldn’t affect those building cars or battery packs, it’s not clear if those working for Tesla in China would be hit.
ECONOMY
