Caruso And Bass To Face Off In November Race For Mayor of L.A.

Convention season is here and this week, LA Weekly‘s print edition takes a look at one of the most popular: Monsterpalooza, which scared up freaky fun this past weekend. As we explored in our 2019 cover story about immersive haunts (Haunted: Halloween Brings New Forms of Immersive Terror to Town) and our story about gothic culture (City of (Dark) Angels: How L.A. Helped Birth Goth and Is Keeping the Culture Alive), Los Angeles has a particularly passionate fascination with all things macabre. The popularity of cosplay, fandom and L.A.’s connection to the entertainment industry make mad monster parties like this one highly anticipated every year. Look for its offshoot event, Son of Monsterpalooza, this Fall around Halloween time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO