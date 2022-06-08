ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruso And Bass To Face Off In November Race For Mayor of L.A.

By Isai Rocha
L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Rick Caruso and Representative Karen Bass are projected to face off in the race for Mayor of Los Angeles this November. As of this writing, Caruso has received more...

