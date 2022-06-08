RANGERS LOSE GAME 4 AND YANKEES ROLL IN MINNY

New York Yankees fans won't hear John Sterling's familiar voice when listening to some road games later this season. The play-by-play announcer has decided to sit out approximately 25-30 road games to lighten his travel schedule. That has WFAN searching for new broadcasters to replace the 83-year-old icon in the radio booth.
Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
For the first time in over a year, Stephen Strasburg is expected to be back on a major league mound. On Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reported that Strasburg will start against the Miami Marlins on Thursday in Miami. Strasburg pitched a bullpen session on Monday and felt...
The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
On Tuesday night, the New York Mets lost both slugger Pele Alonso and outfielder Starling Marte to injuries. The Mets first baseman was hit in the hand by a Yu Darvish fastball. Meanwhile, Marte injured his quad attempting to steal a base. He was sent for an MRI and imaging on Wednesday.
John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer, a.k.a. East Coast Bias, are back for another one. They open by recapping Game 2 of the NBA Finals and look at the spread, series prices, and the best props for Game 3. They finish by making a Same Game Parlay. Hosts: John...
Justin, Rob, and Wos start by running through some NBA Finals story lines and deciding whether they are fact or fiction (6:20). Then, they briefly talk about Quin Snyder’s resignation (48:07). Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz. Subscribe:...
The New York Mets’ clubhouse is starting to look like an infirmary with all the injured bodies they are nursing. Add to that the pair of Pete Alonso and Starling Marte, who suffered injuries in the second leg of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres Tuesday night.
Shaedon Sharpe is equal parts electrifying and enigmatic. His short time in the public eye has produced as much confusion (and, at times, frustration) as it has highlight-reel material. For a top prospect in the NBA draft, we’ve seen so little of him in serious, competitive game action. Does his game substantiate the hype? The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann set out to make sense of the information that we do have and determine how bright Sharpe’s future could actually be.
Verno and KOC recap the Warriors’ Game 2 victory that tied their series against the Celtics (01:49). They detail how the Warriors were able to bounce back and discuss different defensive ideas for the Celtics to try to slow down Steph Curry in Game 3. While in New York, Verno found out that Yoko Ono still lives there, so the guys briefly discuss the Beatles and make player comps for the band members (28:46). They last discuss Quin Snyder’s departure from the Jazz and the coaching searches for the Hornets and Kings (42:10).
(01:08) — TIM FROM MASSAPEQUA: A Friend of the Show and die-hard Rangers fan returns to talk about the team facing elimination heading back to Tampa Bay and what has changed in a week. (12:25) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ’s live reaction to the Rangers’ Game 5 loss and the...
The 2022 NBA Draft could be a wild one when it comes to teams moving up and down the board via trades. There have already been some rumors about teams angling for specific prospects which would require a trade to have realistic to select the player they are looking at.
We’re about a third of the way through the 2022 MLB season, and the two best records in baseball belong to the two teams in New York, New York. Now, we shouldn’t be overly shocked, considering the wealth of talent on the Mets' and Yankees' rosters. But to have them both pacing the league this far into the season feels significant … and begs the question that will surely be debated all summer long in sports bars across all five boroughs: Which of these teams is actually better?
Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox had a rather bizarre interaction this season. Trae Turner had a 1 – 2 count during his at-bat in the sixth inning. Suddenly, Chicago manager Tony La Russa elected to walk the shortstop, instead opting to face the returning Max Muncy instead.
They may have had their seven-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, but a thrilling come-from-behind victory against the Twins in yesterday’s rubber match ensured the Yankees their third straight series. There’s no rest for the weary, as they fly back home just in time to welcome the Cubs to the Stadium for their first taste of interleague play. Let’s see who the Yankees will roll out across the three games to defend their home turf.
Comments / 0