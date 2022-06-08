ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

RANGERS LOSE GAME 4 AND YANKEES ROLL IN MINNY

By John Jastremski
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Rangers-Lightning series now tied at 2-2, JJ hopped on Spotify Live to...

ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
The Ringer

Picks for Game 3 and a Family Play

John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer, a.k.a. East Coast Bias, are back for another one. They open by recapping Game 2 of the NBA Finals and look at the spread, series prices, and the best props for Game 3. They finish by making a Same Game Parlay. Hosts: John...
The Ringer

NBA Finals Fact or Fiction, Plus Coaching Hot Stove

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by running through some NBA Finals story lines and deciding whether they are fact or fiction (6:20). Then, they briefly talk about Quin Snyder’s resignation (48:07). Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz. Subscribe:...
The Ringer

Could Shaedon Sharpe Be the Steal of the 2022 NBA Draft?

Shaedon Sharpe is equal parts electrifying and enigmatic. His short time in the public eye has produced as much confusion (and, at times, frustration) as it has highlight-reel material. For a top prospect in the NBA draft, we’ve seen so little of him in serious, competitive game action. Does his game substantiate the hype? The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann set out to make sense of the information that we do have and determine how bright Sharpe’s future could actually be.
The Ringer

How the Warriors Bounced Back in Game 2, Our Favorite Beatles, and a Head-Coaching Update

Verno and KOC recap the Warriors’ Game 2 victory that tied their series against the Celtics (01:49). They detail how the Warriors were able to bounce back and discuss different defensive ideas for the Celtics to try to slow down Steph Curry in Game 3. While in New York, Verno found out that Yoko Ono still lives there, so the guys briefly discuss the Beatles and make player comps for the band members (28:46). They last discuss Quin Snyder’s departure from the Jazz and the coaching searches for the Hornets and Kings (42:10).
FOX Sports

Yankees vs. Mets: Who wins in MLB's battle for New York?

We’re about a third of the way through the 2022 MLB season, and the two best records in baseball belong to the two teams in New York, New York. Now, we shouldn’t be overly shocked, considering the wealth of talent on the Mets' and Yankees' rosters. But to have them both pacing the league this far into the season feels significant … and begs the question that will surely be debated all summer long in sports bars across all five boroughs: Which of these teams is actually better?
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Series Preview

They may have had their seven-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, but a thrilling come-from-behind victory against the Twins in yesterday’s rubber match ensured the Yankees their third straight series. There’s no rest for the weary, as they fly back home just in time to welcome the Cubs to the Stadium for their first taste of interleague play. Let’s see who the Yankees will roll out across the three games to defend their home turf.
