Mayor Eric Adams wants to remake New York into the “City of Yes.”. The mayor made his pitch in a speech to the Association for a Better New York last week, laying out a litany of government-inflicted roadblocks holding back growth where we need it most. It’s time, he argued, for government to get out of the way, to stop saying no and to start saying yes to more housing, more jobs and more innovation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO