Lake Michigan Credit Union announced the recipients of the 2022 Roots in Education grant. Each year, this program accepts nominations of teachers across Michigan and Florida who embody a specific trait. For the third annual Roots in Education grant, the trait chosen was empowering. Of the nominees, 25 winners are each awarded a $1,000 grant for how they empower their students. The grant can be used to help teachers purchase classroom supplies, aid in online learning, or anything else that benefits the educational process.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO