ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

One-of-a-kind in Edison Park historic district

Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe home at 1625 Menlo Road is a stunning mid-century modern pool home located in the Edison Park historic district. With an oversized lot with a sweeping circular driveway, this one-of-a-kind house is surrounded by lush native plants and tropical palms, some dating back to the Edison era. It...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

Pulte Homes begins construction of Ventana Pointe neighborhood amenities

Residents of Ventana Pointe, Pulte Homes’ intimate, new 77-home community in Naples, will soon spend sunsoaked days lounging by the pool with family and neighbors. Pulte Homes has commenced construction of Ventana Pointe’s private amenity center. The amenity campus offers inviting gathering spaces around the heated swimming pool...
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

What does the future hold for the Yacht Club?

The future of one of the city’s oldest buildings is a topic that has been much debated over the past few years. The idea of renovating the area, though, has been on the minds of city officials and residents since 2006. Starting with a surveying of residents more than...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Southwest Cape Coral apartment complex set to open in July

Chicago-based developer Avoda Group and Triton Capital developer are close to completing Aspire, a brand-new apartment community with five apartment buildings totaling 319 units, at 3514 Chiquita Blvd. in southwest Cape Coral. Now available for preleasing, Aspire offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with seven floorplan options, ranging from 718 to 1,354 square feet and one to two baths. In the heart of the community are both a clubhouse and a pavilion. The 11,000-square-foot clubhouse offers a large clubroom, a speakeasy with hidden access, a yoga room, fitness center, veranda, co-working space for collaboration, a conference center with individual offices for lease and an entertainment bar. Occupancy is set for July.
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridaweekly.com

$3.2M PG parcel to be site of multifamily complex

Mike Migone, CCIM, of SVN Commercial Advisory Group, has managed the $3.2 million sale of land that will be the site of 270 multifamily units in Punta Gorda. The property consists of 31 acres at 24750 Sandhill Blvd. Mr. Migone listed the undeveloped land for seller JBCC Sandhill LLC in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Fort Myers, FL
Real Estate
hotelnewsresource.com

71 Room Waterfront Hotel in Fort Myers, Florida Sold for $5,500,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Randy Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the Red Roof Inn in North Fort Myers, FL for $5,500,000 on June 1, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, SHIVAM SUNDARAM HOTELS, LLC, and Plantation Realty represented the buyer RNA ALF, LLC.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sugden Community Theatre in downtown Naples to see major renovations

There are plans to give the Sugden Community Theatre, home of the Naples Players, major renovations, providing more room for audiences and a state-of-the-art setting for performances. The developer involved says the theater at 701 5th Ave. S. needs a makeover, and now Naples is looking to renovate and expand...
Florida Weekly

Celebrate Summer Solstice at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is hosting a Summer Solstice Evening on Tuesday, June 21. Visitors are invited to stroll the boardwalk, talk to boardwalk naturalists, and get a fascinating glimpse of life in the swamp as the sun is setting. Discounted admission is $8 for adults, $3 for youth and free for children 5 and under, U.S. military/ veterans (with ID) and Friends of Corkscrew members. Doors open at 5 p.m. with last admission at 7 p.m. Sunset that evening is 8:21 p.m., and the boardwalk will close at 8:30 p.m. The Blair Visitor Center Nature Store will also be open from 5 – 8:45 p.m. Online tickets are required at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/solstice.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Historic District#Native Plants#Housing List#Edison#French#Riverside Realty Group
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier-Naples leaders meet to discuss beach parking, septic issues, affordable housing

A joint meeting Tuesday between the Collier County Board of Commissioners and Naples City Council discussed issues that ranged from beach parking to affordable housing. Collier County and the city of Naples have had an interlocal beach parking agreement for nearly 20 years. The agreement has been renewed and amended twice since it was established in 2003.
NAPLES, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Restaurants in Gulf Gate

Our top picks for where the locals hang in this distinct Sarasota neighborhood. 6566 Gateway Ave., Sarasota, (941) 201-3992, screaming-goat.com. Creativity is key at Screaming Goat (pictured at top). We recommend selecting several tacos from its collection of inventive and delicious offerings. You can keep it traditional with cochinita pibil or barbacoa, but be sure to try one (or three) of the vegetarian/vegan tacos as well. We love the "Latin falafel," topped with bright cilantro chimichurri and pico de gallo. Yum.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction begins on ABC Supply facility in Punta Gorda

Seagate Development Group broke ground on a new facility for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. Inc., a wholesale distributor of roofing and siding, at the Charlotte County Park of Commerce, adjacent to Punta Gorda Airport. The pre-engineered metal building, including metal panels and a stucco façade, will accommodate a more than 53,200-square-foot warehouse and a more than 6,700-square-foot office area, along with a fenced outdoor yard. The office space will feature a conference room, break room and showroom. It will sit on 6 acres, with 2.5 acres for future expansion. The design-build is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Florida Weekly

FARMERS MARKETS

The River District Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays year round under the bridge at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. The market offers fresh produce, food trucks, honey, flowers, cheese and more. 2000 W. First St. www.buylocallee.com. SATURDAY. The Cape Coral Downtown Farmers Market runs...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WINKNEWS.com

Second, Seaboard become two-way streets in Fort Myers Thursday

Big changes are going into effect on some major streets heading into and out of downtown Fort Myers. As of Thursday morning, Second Street and Seaboard Street have turned into two-way roads. Palm Beach Boulevard will transition from one-way to two-way next week. The rest of the construction project on...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

10th annual Juneteenth celebration planned

The Dunbar Festival Committee and the Lee County Black History Society are partnering to host the 10th annual Juneteenth Community Celebration at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. This years’ Juneteenth Celebration will be filled with a variety of fun and...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Florida Bar Tax Section dinner honoring Guy E. Whitesman as Tax Attorney of the Year

The Florida Bar’s Tax Section celebrated Guy E. Whitesman as the 2021-2022 Gerald T. Hart Outstanding Tax Attorney of the Year during a May 21 reception at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa. City of Ft. Myers Mayor Kevin B. Anderson honored Whitesman with a key to the city. Mr. Whitesman, of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, was honored with a key for his “outstanding contributions and dedication of service to the community.” Mr. Whitesman is a past chair of both The Florida Bar’s Tax Law Section and Tax Law Certification Committee. He has been board certified in Tax Law since 1992.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Barbatella announces its first summer wine dinner hosted by Antinori Brand Ambassador Erik Saccomani at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The evening includes exceptional wines paired with a menu prepared by Aielli Group’s Corporate Chef Jason Goddard. The first course is a seafood salad served with Antinori Castello della...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Twisted Cheesery melting into gooey ghost kitchen

Q: Whatever happened to the Twisted Cheesery? Loved that place. A: Twisted Cheesery closed in late April after operating only seven months in East Naples but some of the most popular items from the contemporary grilled cheese concept will be available for pickup and delivery soon, said Chef. Michael Voorhis,...
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres property valuation up nearly 19%

Property valuations throughout Lee County exploded in 2021, with Cape Coral leading the way to the highest annual increases ever. Lehigh did not do too badly itself. Overall valuation within the Lehigh Acres Fire District saw an overall valuation increase of an estimated 18.91 percent, a bump of appropriately $1.06 billion.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

Naples Therapeutic Riding Center has welcomed seasoned nonprofit administrator Lillian Mendez as its new program director. She has more than 20 years of experience in the local nonprofit sector, most recently serving for more than 10 years as the associate director of programs for Youth Haven. Prior to that, she was the shelter manager for the Shelter for Abused Women and Children for 10 years. Both organizations are community partners of NTRC where their residents participate in equine groups. Ms. Mendez also has more than eight years of experience providing animal assisted therapy. She is a handler to American Kennel Club certified therapy dog, Houston. Houston worked alongside her at Youth Haven bringing pet therapy services to its residents — a service she also plans to bring to NTRC. Naples Therapeutic Riding Center also has installed the following new officers to its Board of Directors: Brian McNamara, Esq. president of McNamara Legal Services, P.A., will serve as President. He joined the Board in 2019. As a graduate of the Associate Leadership Collier program and a member of the Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Leadership Counsel, he led the initiative to launch the NTRC Young Professional Strides in 2018. He also volunteers weekly in therapeutic riding lessons. Jeffery Fortier, a partner and the managing director of Private Capital Management, will serve as Treasurer. He joined the board in 2021 and serves on the Land Development Committee for the End the Wait Expansion and volunteers in therapeutic riding lessons. He brings more than 20 years of experience in private client investments and wealth management to his board position. Sara White, Esq. a senior associate with the law firm Porter Wright, will serve as Secretary. She joined the board in 2020 and brings her experience in complex commercial litigation including real estate, banking, and finance to her position. Lee Pinto, a retired nurse who formerly raised thoroughbred horses, will served as Past President. She joined the board in 2019 and served as president in 2020 and 2021. She also serves on Land Development Committee for the End the Wait Expansion, volunteers in therapeutic riding lessons and previously chaired NTRC’s Kentucky Derby Party in 2019 and 2020.
NAPLES, FL
tittlepress.com

Go behind the scenes for fashion defying designs at Naples Art Scene to be Seen

Models are perfecting their runway walks just hours before curtain call, just as they would for a typical fashion show, but these models have a unique task to pose in designs described as wearable art, moving seamlessly in delicate paper origami gowns, porcelain-cast bodices , and original watercolor paintings applied to silk satin.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy