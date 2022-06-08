ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County Property Appraiser releases property value estimates

Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has released the initial estimates of 2022 property values today. The estimated just value of all property in Lee County is now...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

Florida Bar Tax Section dinner honoring Guy E. Whitesman as Tax Attorney of the Year

The Florida Bar’s Tax Section celebrated Guy E. Whitesman as the 2021-2022 Gerald T. Hart Outstanding Tax Attorney of the Year during a May 21 reception at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa. City of Ft. Myers Mayor Kevin B. Anderson honored Whitesman with a key to the city. Mr. Whitesman, of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, was honored with a key for his “outstanding contributions and dedication of service to the community.” Mr. Whitesman is a past chair of both The Florida Bar’s Tax Law Section and Tax Law Certification Committee. He has been board certified in Tax Law since 1992.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Pulte Homes begins construction of Ventana Pointe neighborhood amenities

Residents of Ventana Pointe, Pulte Homes’ intimate, new 77-home community in Naples, will soon spend sunsoaked days lounging by the pool with family and neighbors. Pulte Homes has commenced construction of Ventana Pointe’s private amenity center. The amenity campus offers inviting gathering spaces around the heated swimming pool...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Can we afford affordable housing?

In these politically divided times, the one thing everyone agrees on is that we need more affordable housing. Or, if you want to split hairs, more work-force housing. That’s true throughout much of America and painfully so in Florida where 70% of low-income families are cost burdened and affordable housing is available for only 28% who qualify, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

NEWS BRIEFS

CBIA, NABOR to Host “Politics in the Park” political rally, straw vote. The Collier Building Industry Association, in association with the Naples Area Board of Realtors, will host “Politics in the Park,” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at NABOR’s Naples Conference Center, 1455 Pine Ridge Rd. The event is free and open to the public; no advance registration is required.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lee County, FL
Business
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

Naples Therapeutic Riding Center has welcomed seasoned nonprofit administrator Lillian Mendez as its new program director. She has more than 20 years of experience in the local nonprofit sector, most recently serving for more than 10 years as the associate director of programs for Youth Haven. Prior to that, she was the shelter manager for the Shelter for Abused Women and Children for 10 years. Both organizations are community partners of NTRC where their residents participate in equine groups. Ms. Mendez also has more than eight years of experience providing animal assisted therapy. She is a handler to American Kennel Club certified therapy dog, Houston. Houston worked alongside her at Youth Haven bringing pet therapy services to its residents — a service she also plans to bring to NTRC. Naples Therapeutic Riding Center also has installed the following new officers to its Board of Directors: Brian McNamara, Esq. president of McNamara Legal Services, P.A., will serve as President. He joined the Board in 2019. As a graduate of the Associate Leadership Collier program and a member of the Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Leadership Counsel, he led the initiative to launch the NTRC Young Professional Strides in 2018. He also volunteers weekly in therapeutic riding lessons. Jeffery Fortier, a partner and the managing director of Private Capital Management, will serve as Treasurer. He joined the board in 2021 and serves on the Land Development Committee for the End the Wait Expansion and volunteers in therapeutic riding lessons. He brings more than 20 years of experience in private client investments and wealth management to his board position. Sara White, Esq. a senior associate with the law firm Porter Wright, will serve as Secretary. She joined the board in 2020 and brings her experience in complex commercial litigation including real estate, banking, and finance to her position. Lee Pinto, a retired nurse who formerly raised thoroughbred horses, will served as Past President. She joined the board in 2019 and served as president in 2020 and 2021. She also serves on Land Development Committee for the End the Wait Expansion, volunteers in therapeutic riding lessons and previously chaired NTRC’s Kentucky Derby Party in 2019 and 2020.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

FARMERS MARKETS

The River District Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays year round under the bridge at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. The market offers fresh produce, food trucks, honey, flowers, cheese and more. 2000 W. First St. www.buylocallee.com. SATURDAY. The Cape Coral Downtown Farmers Market runs...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples teacher one of 25 LMCU Roots in Education grant winners

Lake Michigan Credit Union announced the recipients of the 2022 Roots in Education grant. Each year, this program accepts nominations of teachers across Michigan and Florida who embody a specific trait. For the third annual Roots in Education grant, the trait chosen was empowering. Of the nominees, 25 winners are each awarded a $1,000 grant for how they empower their students. The grant can be used to help teachers purchase classroom supplies, aid in online learning, or anything else that benefits the educational process.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

HEALTH NEWS

DLC popular Sunset Cruise for Mental Health is back. David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health will host its 9th Annual Sunset Cruise presented by title sponsor Purpose Journey on Thursday, June 16, aboard the Naples Princess at 550 Port O Call Way. Boarding begins at 6 p.m. with the cruise taking place from 7 to 9 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Caldwell
Florida Weekly

Celebrate Summer Solstice at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is hosting a Summer Solstice Evening on Tuesday, June 21. Visitors are invited to stroll the boardwalk, talk to boardwalk naturalists, and get a fascinating glimpse of life in the swamp as the sun is setting. Discounted admission is $8 for adults, $3 for youth and free for children 5 and under, U.S. military/ veterans (with ID) and Friends of Corkscrew members. Doors open at 5 p.m. with last admission at 7 p.m. Sunset that evening is 8:21 p.m., and the boardwalk will close at 8:30 p.m. The Blair Visitor Center Nature Store will also be open from 5 – 8:45 p.m. Online tickets are required at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/solstice.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Twisted Cheesery melting into gooey ghost kitchen

Q: Whatever happened to the Twisted Cheesery? Loved that place. A: Twisted Cheesery closed in late April after operating only seven months in East Naples but some of the most popular items from the contemporary grilled cheese concept will be available for pickup and delivery soon, said Chef. Michael Voorhis,...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Celebrity Startender Event at Dorona to benefit Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee

Dorona restaurant recently hosted another Celebrity Startender Event. The evening of fun, networking and philanthropy included complimentary hors d’oeuvres while guests interacted with their favorite local celebrity ‘Star’tenders. The event benefited Pace Center for Girls. The Startenders were: Kristin Cartwright, board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee and vice president of development services at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty; Erin Otterbeck, vice president – business development, Allikristé Fine Cabinetry & Design and board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee; Ashley Santiago, board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee and board director for the 4 Girls Foundation; Amber Phillips, chef and owner, Sage Events Catering and board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee. Pace Center for Girls Collier, located in the rural community of Immokalee, enables young women to complete their education, build self-esteem, and develop personal, social and family relationship skills.
IMMOKALEE, FL
Florida Weekly

Send us your photos! The Florida Weekly pet contest is back

Our pets are part of our families — humans love their dogs, cats, snakes, chickens, birds, ferrets, horses — well, all the varieties of animals that love us unconditionally. You can show how much you love your pets by entering the annual Florida Weekly pet photo contest for...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Values
Florida Weekly

“Connections” Art in Flight exhibit to feature Coco Art Gallery artists

Three talented Coco Art Gallery artists have been selected to display their paintings at the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. Artists from all over Florida submitted work for consideration. The airport will be hosting its “Connections” Art in Flight exhibit for the next year starting on June 9. Thousands of visitors and residents will get to enjoy this compelling exhibit daily as they pass through the airport terminals. Art in Flight is a partnership between the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers and the Lee County Port Authority, which brings art to public spaces at Southwest Florida International Airport.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

FMff awards “Calendar Girls,” along with seven other films

In the champagne awards ceremony concluding the 12th annual Fort Myers Film Festival Sunday, May 22, the Fort Myers Film Festival selected “Calendar Girls” as this year’s best documentary. The film takes a look at a group of Southwest Florida senior volunteer dancers who are determined to prove that age is just a number.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

LABOR of LOVE

SOME HOUSES ARE BUILT FOR ENTERTAINING, complete with formal dining rooms, butler’s pantries, and walk-in wine refrigerators. Lisa and Patrick O’Donnell’s house was designed and built by them as a party house, with three bars — including one on the second-floor outdoor wraparound porch and another in the game room with a pool table, ping pong table, and mini shuffleboard game.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

The show STILL GOES ON!

IT’S TIME FOR LOCALS TO COME OUT and “play.” From the decades of love and disco to the era of big hair and bigger shoulder pads, community theaters are blasting into summer with productions skewed to local residents, younger audiences and families. As the older population of seasonal residents and snowbirds fly the coop to their northern nests, many theater companies abandon the high-season format of big-ticket, big-stage classics, Broadway darlings and mainstay musicals in favor of off-season adult-themed content that’s often racier, bawdier, sometimes downright raunchy and even shows some skin.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Florida Weekly

Spots still available for Opera Naples Summer Youth Program

Opera Naples is offering limited spots for young artists to participate in the Summer Youth Program being held June 13-26, at the Wang Opera Center. This creative program challenges and nurtures young performers and is open to all youth ages 13 to 21, regardless of experience. In addition to rehearsing...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Dish: Lox bagel, $11.99; Hibiscus Sunset lemonade, $3.99. The Place: Green Cup Organic Café, 1412 Dean St., Suite 100, Fort Myers; 239- 200-8679; www.greencupcafe.com. The Details: This café offers sustenance for the eyes and soul as well as for the body, with its enclosed patio courtyard surrounded by balconies. It provides an inviting green leafy oasis in downtown where you can slow down to take a break while eating freshly prepared healthy foods that come up quickly but are a world apart from fast food.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

“The Emperor’s New Clothes” plays at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre presents the musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson classic “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” with selected matinees now through June 24. “The Emperor’s New Clothe”s is the classic tale about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else in...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy