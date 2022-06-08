Lee County Property Appraiser releases property value estimates

Naples Therapeutic Riding Center has welcomed seasoned nonprofit administrator Lillian Mendez as its new program director. She has more than 20 years of experience in the local nonprofit sector, most recently serving for more than 10 years as the associate director of programs for Youth Haven. Prior to that, she was the shelter manager for the Shelter for Abused Women and Children for 10 years. Both organizations are community partners of NTRC where their residents participate in equine groups. Ms. Mendez also has more than eight years of experience providing animal assisted therapy. She is a handler to American Kennel Club certified therapy dog, Houston. Houston worked alongside her at Youth Haven bringing pet therapy services to its residents — a service she also plans to bring to NTRC. Naples Therapeutic Riding Center also has installed the following new officers to its Board of Directors: Brian McNamara, Esq. president of McNamara Legal Services, P.A., will serve as President. He joined the Board in 2019. As a graduate of the Associate Leadership Collier program and a member of the Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Leadership Counsel, he led the initiative to launch the NTRC Young Professional Strides in 2018. He also volunteers weekly in therapeutic riding lessons. Jeffery Fortier, a partner and the managing director of Private Capital Management, will serve as Treasurer. He joined the board in 2021 and serves on the Land Development Committee for the End the Wait Expansion and volunteers in therapeutic riding lessons. He brings more than 20 years of experience in private client investments and wealth management to his board position. Sara White, Esq. a senior associate with the law firm Porter Wright, will serve as Secretary. She joined the board in 2020 and brings her experience in complex commercial litigation including real estate, banking, and finance to her position. Lee Pinto, a retired nurse who formerly raised thoroughbred horses, will served as Past President. She joined the board in 2019 and served as president in 2020 and 2021. She also serves on Land Development Committee for the End the Wait Expansion, volunteers in therapeutic riding lessons and previously chaired NTRC’s Kentucky Derby Party in 2019 and 2020.

