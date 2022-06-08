ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Blood test may identify colon cancer patients who can safely skip chemo

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMGO7_0g3wGKj500

A blood test could save some colon cancer patients from getting unnecessary chemotherapy following surgery, while making sure that those who would benefit from the treatment get it, researchers report.

The circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) test looks for minute amounts of genetic material that are released by cancerous tumors, explained co-researcher Dr. Anne Marie Lennon, director of gastroenterology and hepatology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in Baltimore.

The presence of cancer DNA in the blood is a sign that someone likely needs follow-up chemotherapy, Lennon said.

The test nearly halved the number of people with stage 2 colon cancer who got follow-up chemotherapy after surgery -- 15% versus 28% for a control group that received standard cancer care, the researchers found.

At the same time, both groups had essentially the same chance of two-year recurrence-free survival, 93% for the blood test group and 92% for the group that got regular care.

"Its bottom line was no difference. This is the first study of its kind to use ctDNA to guide patient therapy," Lennon said. "This is the first study that has shown you can use circulating tumor DNA to really personalize cancer care."

About 151,000 new colon cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2022, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology. An estimated 52,580 deaths will follow.

For this clinical trial, researchers recruited 455 patients with operable stage 2 colon cancer in Australia and New Zealand. At stage 2, colon cancer has gone through the lining of the bowel but hasn't spread into the lymph nodes, Lennon said.

It's known that about 80% of stage 2 colon cancer patients will be cured solely by surgical removal of their tumor, while 20% will have the cancer come back unless they get follow-up chemo, Lennon said.

In the study, two-thirds of patients were randomly assigned to get the ctDNA blood test about four weeks after undergoing surgery. The rest had their need for follow-up chemo assessed in the current manner, by making a judgment call after looking over the removed cancer and assessing how it had spread in the colon.

Patients with a positive ctDNA result who underwent post-surgery chemotherapy wound up with a three-year recurrence-free survival rate of 86%, according to the investigators.

The researchers presented this study on Saturday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), held in Chicago. The results of the clinical trial were also published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

This study likely will change the way that stage 2 colon cancer is treated, said ASCO Chief Medical Officer Dr. Julie Gralow.

"If I were a patient, I would want to know what my ctDNA showed, for sure," Gralow said. "And I do think this is really pretty solid data, so I think that it has a high likelihood of impacting standard of care in the U.S."

The test would spare many people from the debilitating effects of chemo, including nausea, vomiting, fatigue and potential nerve damage, Lennon noted.

At the same time, it would increase the chance that high-risk people get chemo even if doctors would be otherwise hesitant to have them undergo it.

"Often there's a hesitancy to give older people chemotherapy," Lennon said. "We're going to be able to say, look, if you're ctDNA positive, we know your risk of recurrence is very high. Even if you are older, you should take the chemotherapy."

Gralow and Lennon added that this is a process that could be put into place immediately for colon cancer patients anywhere in the United States.

While only major cancer centers could perform such a blood test in-house, there are specialized labs to which the blood could be sent for the same analysis, the researchers added.

"They do high volume and do it extremely well, and the cost of it has come down dramatically," Lennon said. "It's something that everybody should be able to have access to."

The next steps will be to take the ctDNA test and see if it can be applied to later stages of colon cancer, as well as other types of cancer, to help judge who might benefit from chemotherapy, Lennon said.

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more about colon cancer.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
City
Baltimore, MD
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#National Cancer Institute#American Cancer Society
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Daily Mail

Female Celebrity Cruises passenger sues after 'receiving HIV-infected blood from another traveler' during onboard emergency transfusion when she suffered hemorrhage

A Celebrity Cruises passenger is suing the cruise line after the ship’s medical staff allegedly gave her a blood transfusion from a donor with HIV, leaving her with the virus herself. In a federal lawsuit that demands unspecified damages from the company, the woman, who was not named, alleges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
373K+
Followers
58K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy